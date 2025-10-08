Tinubu To Announce New INEC Chairman After Council Of State Meeting Ahead Of 2027 Election

President Bola Tinubu is expected to announce a new Chairman for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) this week, following the expiration of Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s second and final tenure.

Yakubu officially handed over to INEC National Commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, on Tuesday, marking the end of his decade-long leadership. Agbamuche-Mbu, a legal practitioner with over three decades of experience, now serves as acting chairman pending the appointment of a substantive successor.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that President Tinubu formally accepted Yakubu’s departure and conferred upon him the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in recognition of his service.

“President Tinubu thanked Professor Yakubu for his contributions to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy, particularly through the organisation of free and fair elections during his two terms,” the statement read. “He has directed that May Agbamuche-Mbu take charge in an acting capacity until a new chairman is appointed.”

The President is expected to present the list of nominees for the INEC chairmanship at the Council of State meeting in Abuja on Thursday, where former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, state governors, and other council members will offer advisory input.

Yakubu’s Legacy and Reforms

Appointed in November 2015 by former President Muhammadu Buhari and reappointed in 2020, Professor Yakubu oversaw the 2019 and 2023 general elections as well as numerous off-cycle polls. His tenure was marked by technological innovations, including the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV), aimed at enhancing transparency in the electoral process.

Under his leadership, INEC expanded polling units nationwide, improved access for persons with disabilities, and institutionalised continuous voter registration. He also established the Election Monitoring and Support Centre to track real-time election performance.

Despite these achievements, Yakubu’s era was not without controversy. The 2023 general elections witnessed technical glitches, delays in result transmission, and accusations of bias, leading to widespread criticism from political actors and civil society.

In his farewell address at INEC headquarters, Yakubu expressed gratitude to his colleagues, stakeholders, and Nigerians, noting that “criticisms encouraged rather than discouraged us to persevere.” He also presented two publications chronicling INEC’s innovations between 2015 and 2025.

Debate Over Appointment Process

Yakubu’s departure has reignited debate over who should appoint the next INEC chairman. Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Ifedayo Adedipe dismissed concerns over presidential appointments, describing them as distractions from more critical electoral reforms.

“Was it not Jonathan that appointed Professor Jega, who went on to conduct the election Jonathan lost in 2015?” Adedipe queried. “We should focus on addressing vote-buying and political behaviour rather than who appoints whom.”

Another legal expert, Adedayo Adedeji, SAN, maintained that the Constitution empowers the President to appoint the INEC chairman, subject to Senate confirmation. He, however, called for wider consultation and transparent screening to ensure the credibility of the process.

Similarly, Wale Balogun, SAN, emphasised that while existing checks and balances are adequate, the system must be strengthened to ensure the appointment of an independent and credible electoral umpire.

Preparing for 2027 Elections

In his parting remarks, Yakubu disclosed that INEC had commenced early preparations for the 2027 general elections and several off-cycle polls, including the upcoming Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun governorship elections.

He said the Commission was working to clean up the voter register, review polling unit locations, and improve frameworks for internally displaced persons’ participation.

Yakubu expressed hope that his successor would consolidate the Commission’s progress, stating, “I pray that God will continue to bless our country and our democracy.”

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to electoral reforms ahead of 2027. Addressing lawmakers after resumption from recess, Abbas said the proposed Electoral Act Amendment Bill seeks to “strengthen measures against violence, improve access for persons with disabilities, and establish clearer timelines for resolving disputes.”

He added that the reforms aim to make elections “less contentious and more transparent” while promoting inclusivity and reducing litigation.

As Nigeria begins its countdown to 2027, the appointment of a new INEC chairman is set to shape the next phase of the nation’s electoral and democratic journey.