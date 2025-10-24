Tinubu Swears In Amupitan As New INEC Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday officially inaugurated Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja at about 1:50 pm.

This appointment follows Amupitan’s confirmation by the Nigerian Senate on October 16 after a rigorous screening exercise.

In his remarks, President Tinubu charged the newly inaugurated INEC Chairman to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system and strengthen the commission’s institutional framework.

He emphasized that Amupitan’s selection signifies the government’s trust in his capability, professionalism, and dedication to upholding democratic values.

“As Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, your appointment and Senate confirmation are a testament to your competence and the confidence placed in you by both the executive and legislative arms of government,” Tinubu said.

“Our democracy has come a long way in the past 25 years. We have strengthened our institutions, improved our electoral processes, and learned vital lessons along the way. Now, we must continue to ensure that our elections remain transparent, credible, and peaceful,” he added.

The President urged the INEC Chairman to ensure public confidence in elections, noting that the integrity of the electoral process is central to sustaining Nigeria’s democratic growth.

He further stated, “The conduct of free, fair, and credible elections remains the cornerstone of democracy. No electoral system is perfect, but it is our duty to continue improving and fortifying our institutions to prevent manipulations and ensure fairness for all Nigerians.”

Amupitan pledged to build on the reforms of his predecessors and reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to impartiality, transparency, and efficiency in electoral administration.