Tinubu backs state police to bring policing closer to citizens

KEY POINTS

President Bola Tinubu is advocating for the establishment of state police to ensure law enforcement is closer to the people and better equipped to handle evolving security challenges.

The President has appealed to the National Assembly to provide the necessary legal framework to make decentralized policing a reality as soon as practicable.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, emphasized that internal security must be matched by robust national communication systems to manage information flow during crises.

MAIN STORY

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to establishing state police in Nigeria. Speaking on Thursday during a courtesy visit from the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) in Abuja, Idris explained that the President views decentralized policing as an imperative measure for addressing the country’s current security landscape.

He noted that the time has come for reforms that move police personnel closer to the communities they serve.

To achieve this, the President has urged the National Assembly to prioritize the appropriate legislation. Idris highlighted that reforming security structures must occur alongside the modernization of national communication systems. In the digital age, he argued, crises are defined not only by physical events but by the rapid spread of information. Consequently, digital innovation is central to ensuring timely, accurate, and coordinated responses during moments of national importance.

The Minister welcomed proposals from the CCC, led by Maj.-Gen. Chris Olukolade (Rtd), including the creation of a National Crisis Communication Hub and a Crisis Communication Performance Index. Idris assured the delegation that the Ministry would study the recommendations from the November 2025 National Symposium on Digital Innovation and Crisis Communication. He stressed that while tools like artificial intelligence and social media are indispensable, they must be used responsibly and patriotically to balance freedom of expression with national interest.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“It is the desire of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that we have State Police as soon as it is practicable in this country. The time has indeed come for that,” stated Mohammed Idris .

. Maj.-Gen. Chris Olukolade (Rtd) noted that the 2025 National Symposium produced: “Comprehensive and actionable recommendations to modernise Nigeria’s crisis communication system through stronger infrastructure.”

noted that the 2025 National Symposium produced: “Comprehensive and actionable recommendations to modernise Nigeria’s crisis communication system through stronger infrastructure.” Regarding digital tools, the Minister added: “They must be deployed responsibly, honestly and patriotically, balancing freedom of expression with national interest and public trust.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The executive branch will continue to engage the National Assembly to fast-track the constitutional and legal requirements for state police.

The Ministry of Information and National Orientation will evaluate the CCC report to determine how a National Crisis Communication Hub can be integrated into federal reforms.

The government plans to explore the implementation of a Performance Index to monitor real-time responses to misinformation and institutional accountability.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Federal Government is pursuing a dual strategy of structural security reform and digital communication enhancement. By pushing for state police and a centralized crisis communication hub, the Tinubu administration aims to bridge the gap between policy and public safety while safeguarding the national interest against misinformation.