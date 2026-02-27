BudgIT launches women’s Budget Lab to boost female participation in public finance decisions

KEY POINTS

BudgIT introduces hands-on policy and budget training for young Nigerian women.

Initiative aims to bridge gaps in representation, access, and technical knowledge.

Programme aligns with International Women’s Day advocacy for inclusion in governance.

MAIN STORY

A civic technology organisation, BudgIT, has announced the launch of its Women for Women Budget and Policy Lab, an initiative designed to empower young Nigerian women with practical skills to influence public finance and policy decisions.

The organisation said the training, scheduled to mark International Women’s Day activities, will provide participants with hands-on experience in budget analysis, policy interpretation, and civic engagement processes.

According to BudgIT, the initiative seeks to address long-standing barriers limiting women’s participation in key policy spaces, including restricted access, underrepresentation, and limited technical knowledge of governance processes.

The group noted that budget decisions have direct and significant impacts on women’s welfare, yet many female voices remain excluded from formal decision-making platforms.

THE ISSUES

Women’s advocates say gender gaps in governance persist due to structural inequalities, limited opportunities for policy literacy, and the tendency to dismiss women’s civic advocacy as social media-driven activism rather than substantive engagement.

Experts also point to the need for capacity-building initiatives that enable women to participate meaningfully in fiscal transparency and accountability processes.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

BudgIT stated that the programme is designed to equip participants with the knowledge needed to understand how government budgets are developed, why they matter, and how citizens can influence policy outcomes.

The organisation emphasised that the lab aims to help women transition from online advocacy to evidence-based engagement in policy discussions that affect their communities.

WHAT’S NEXT

Applications for the training will remain open until March 4, 2026. Apply now: https://forms.gle/Crn7w876cqav6VTa6 After this date, selected participants will undergo a one-day intensive workshop focused on strengthening civic participation skills.

BOTTOM LINE

By equipping women with technical knowledge and policy engagement tools, the initiative seeks to expand female influence in Nigeria’s public finance decision-making and promote more inclusive governance outcomes.