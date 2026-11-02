Tinubu renews project Nigeria pledge after Saudi Umrah visit

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | November 2, 2026

Key Points

President Bola Tinubu says his commitment to Project Nigeria has strengthened following his lesser Hajj visit to Saudi Arabia

The President says he prayed for wisdom and resilience to continue serving Nigerians and pledged to pursue national prosperity

Tinubu describes investment in young Nigerians as essential to the country’s long-term development

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has renewed his commitment to national development, pledging to pursue prosperity, invest in young Nigerians and govern in line with the country’s aspirations.

The President made the remarks on Monday while reflecting on his lesser Hajj visit to Saudi Arabia, where he was granted access to pray inside the Holy Ka’abah in Makkah.

Tinubu thanked Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for granting him and members of his delegation the opportunity. He described the experience as historic and said he prayed for the wisdom and resilience needed to continue serving Nigerians.

“I asked for wisdom and resilience to continue to serve the people. I know that prayer has been granted,” President Bola Tinubu said.

He also reflected on Surah Aal-Imran, Verse 26 of the Holy Qur’an, saying that ultimate authority belongs to Almighty Allah, who grants and withdraws power. Tinubu said the message reinforced the responsibility of leaders to exercise authority with humility and in the service of the people.

On the economy, the President expressed optimism about the direction of his administration, saying: “The foundation is solid, and the economy has come out of the dark tunnel.”

He also stressed the need to invest in the future of young Nigerians, arguing that leadership decisions should be judged by their long-term impact on future generations.

Tinubu said his administration remained determined to strengthen the economy, expand opportunities and create conditions for Nigerians to realise their potential. However, the remarks did not outline specific new economic policies, funding commitments or implementation timelines.

What’s Being Said

“My commitment to Project Nigeria is higher. I am determined to usher in prosperity and fully develop the country, consistent with the wish of Allah and the support of the people,” President Bola Tinubu said.

The supplied report contains no independent response from opposition parties, economic analysts, civil society groups or other stakeholders. It also provides no separate assessment of the President’s claims about economic progress.

What’s Next

The President reiterated his administration’s intention to strengthen the economy and expand opportunities for young Nigerians, but the supplied report did not identify specific implementation dates or new policy announcements.

Further assessment will depend on the administration translating its stated priorities into measurable programmes, budgetary commitments and outcomes. No timetable for such announcements was provided in the report.

The Bottom Line:

Tinubu’s renewed Project Nigeria pledge places economic prosperity and youth investment at the centre of his stated leadership priorities. The significance of the remarks will ultimately depend on whether the administration can translate those commitments into specific policies, implementation targets and measurable improvements in Nigerians’ lives.