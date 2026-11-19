By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 19th, 2026

KEYPOINTS

• A company will supply an initial 300 buses for the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme.

• The first 100 buses are expected to arrive as early as next month.

• Subsequent buses will be assembled in Ibadan through YP Automobiles.

• Tinubu says the initiative will create jobs and reduce transportation costs for Nigerians.

• The President ruled out a return to the previous fuel subsidy arrangement.

MAIN STORY

President Bola Tinubu has announced plans to introduce 300 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses under the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme, as part of efforts to reduce transportation costs and ease the financial burden on Nigerians, Under an agreement with the Presidential Initiative on CNG and Electric Vehicles, a company will supply the initial 300 buses, with the first 100 expected as early as next month.

Subsequent buses will be assembled in Ibadan through YP Automobiles, a development Tinubu said would create employment opportunities for Nigerian engineers, technicians and other workers, The President also disclosed that private investors were expanding the country’s CNG refuelling network, while his directive for 1,000 additional refuelling infrastructure units nationwide would further support the initiative.

THE ISSUES

Expanding CNG Transport Infrastructure

Tinubu said Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources should be harnessed to make transportation more affordable and reduce pressure on household finances, He explained that the initiative was designed to benefit ordinary Nigerians, particularly workers, traders and parents struggling with the cost of educating their children, “We must put it to work for the woman going to the market, the young man going to work and the parent struggling with the cost of sending children to school,” he said.

Tinubu Rejects Return to Fuel Subsidy

The President ruled out a return to the previous fuel subsidy arrangement, arguing that it allowed middlemen to benefit from fraudulent claims while ordinary Nigerians carried the burden, He acknowledged the sacrifices Nigerians had made since the commencement of his administration’s economic reforms, adding that improving their living conditions remained a major priority.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Tinubu said his administration wanted Nigerians to spend less on transportation, earn decent incomes and have enough money to support their families, “We cannot afford to return to the days when fraudulent subsidy claims enriched middlemen while ordinary Nigerians struggled.

“I know the sacrifices you have made since we began reforming our economy. I know that what matters to you now is how much better your life becomes, “I want you to spend less getting to work, earn a decent living and return home with enough to give your family a better life, “That is why we are doing this,” the President said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The first 100 CNG buses are expected to arrive next month, while subsequent units will be assembled in Ibadan, The expansion of refuelling infrastructure, including the planned 1,000 additional units, is also expected to support the programme’s rollout across the country.

BOTTOM LINE

The Federal Government is pushing ahead with its CNG transport initiative through plans to supply 300 buses and expand refuelling infrastructure, with the aim of reducing transportation costs and creating jobs.