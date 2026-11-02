Nigeria opens november savings bonds at 13.25% and 14.25%

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | November 2, 2026

Key Points

The Federal Government offers annual interest rates of 13.25% on the two-year bond and 14.25% on the three-year bond

Subscriptions close on November 6, with settlement scheduled for November 11, 2026

Investors can subscribe from ₦5,000, with quarterly interest payments and the option to trade the bonds on the Nigerian Exchange

Main Story

Nigeria has opened subscriptions for its November 2026 Federal Government Savings Bond offer, setting annual interest rates at 13.25% for the two-year instrument and 14.25% for the three-year bond.

The offer, which closes on Friday, November 6, requires a minimum investment of ₦5,000. Settlement is scheduled for November 11, 2026, according to the supplied offer details.

The two-year bond will mature on November 11, 2028, while the three-year instrument is scheduled to mature on November 11, 2029. Both carry fixed interest rates, with coupon payments made quarterly on February 11, May 11, August 11 and November 11.

The offer details state that interest income is tax-free and backed by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The quarterly payments provide investors with a defined income schedule throughout the investment period.

The bonds will also be listed and tradable on the Nigerian Exchange, allowing holders to sell their investments before maturity. Investors may also use the instruments as collateral for loans, according to the offer information.

However, investors who choose to sell before maturity should consider that the market price may differ from the amount originally invested. This means that the value realised from an early sale may not equal the initial subscription amount.

The different rates and maturity periods give investors a choice between a shorter commitment at 13.25% and a longer investment period at 14.25%.

What’s Being Said

The supplied offer information identifies the bonds as Federal Government-backed instruments with tax-free interest and quarterly coupon payments. No direct quotation from the Debt Management Office or another issuing authority was included in the material provided.

No independent analyst or investor response was supplied. BizWatch Nigeria has therefore not attributed any market assessment or investment recommendation to analysts.

What’s Next

November 6, 2026: Subscription for the November savings bond offer closes

Subscription for the November savings bond offer closes November 11, 2026: Settlement is scheduled, marking the start of the investment period

Settlement is scheduled, marking the start of the investment period February 11, 2027: The first scheduled quarterly coupon payment date, based on the stated payment calendar

The Bottom Line:

The November offer provides retail investors with a relatively accessible route into Federal Government securities, with a minimum entry point of ₦5,000 and predictable quarterly payments. However, investors should compare the two rates against their investment horizon and consider the possibility of price changes if they need to sell before maturity.