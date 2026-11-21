KEY POINTS

Bitcoin fell to $55,830 on Friday, its lowest level since September 2024.

The cryptocurrency dropped below $60,000 earlier in the session for the first time since July.

Concerns over AI spending, rising borrowing costs and regulatory uncertainty have weighed on investor appetite for riskier assets.

Major US stock indexes were also heading for their steepest weekly decline since April 2025.

MAIN STORY

Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in two years on Friday as concerns over technology stock valuations and broader financial market uncertainty triggered a sell-off in cryptocurrencies and other risk-sensitive assets.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value dropped 5.10% to $55,830 by 11:13 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, equivalent to 0413 GMT on Saturday. This was its lowest price since September 2024.

Earlier, Bitcoin had fallen 3.57% to $56,813.68. The decline followed an earlier break below $60,000, a level it had not fallen beneath since July.

The latest losses came amid growing concerns about the profitability of heavy spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure. Investors have questioned whether the returns from the investments will justify their rising costs.

Other pressures on cryptocurrency markets include higher borrowing costs, regulatory uncertainty following the Democratic Party’s gains in the US midterm elections and uncertainty surrounding Nvidia after the reported departure of its chief executive, Jensen Huang.

US stock markets were also under pressure. The main US indexes were on course for their steepest weekly decline since April 2025, when President Donald Trump announced his so-called Liberation Day tariffs.

THE ISSUES

Bitcoin’s decline reflects how cryptocurrencies can be affected by wider financial market sentiment, even though they operate outside traditional stock markets.

When investors become concerned about valuations, borrowing costs or economic uncertainty, they may reduce exposure to assets considered riskier. This can affect technology shares and cryptocurrencies at the same time.

Concerns about AI investment have become particularly relevant to financial markets because of the large sums being committed to data centres, computing infrastructure and other related projects. If investors begin to doubt whether those investments will generate sufficient returns, technology stock valuations can come under pressure.

Higher borrowing costs can add to the pressure by making financing more expensive and reducing investors’ willingness to hold speculative assets.

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors will be watching whether concerns about AI spending and borrowing costs continue to affect technology stocks and other risk-sensitive investments.

Developments in US financial regulation will also remain relevant to cryptocurrency markets, particularly as investors assess the implications of the political changes following the midterm elections.

BOTTOM LINE

Bitcoin’s fall below $56,000 shows the extent of pressure on cryptocurrency markets as investors reassess risk across financial assets. The decline is occurring alongside a wider sell-off in US equities, linking cryptocurrency performance to broader concerns about technology valuations and the cost of capital.

Reuters