Insomniaq Debuts This December As Quickteller’s Bold New Music And Culture Experience

Quickteller, one of Africa’s leading digital payments platforms powered by the Interswitch Group, has announced the launch of InsomniaQ, a first-of-its-kind, all-night music and entertainment experience set to elevate Lagos’ iconic December experience. The maiden edition will run from the evening of December 21 into the early hours of December 22, 2025, at the Ballroom of the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island.

InsomniaQ promises a 12-hour non-stop entertainment event offering various performances and activities all night long, in line with the body’s natural rhythm.

Created to capture the vibrancy and cultural energy that define Lagos in December, InsomniaQ is positioned to become Africa’s newest must-attend December destination. The concert blends diverse African soundscapes, creative expression, and immersive lifestyle experiences, offering a night curated for music lovers, diaspora returnees, cultural enthusiasts, and everyone drawn to the city’s festive season.

More than a concert, InsomniaQ represents a new cultural moment, one that celebrates the richness, depth, and diversity of African talent. With a lineup cutting across contemporary and alternative genres, the festival aims to introduce a bold, fresh, and unforgettable experience within Lagos’ already vibrant entertainment landscape.

Speaking on the purpose and vision behind InsomniaQ, Olawale Akanbi, Divisional Head, Growth Marketing (Quickteller Ecosystem) Interswitch, noted;

“InsomniaQ is an invitation to celebrate African creativity in a way that feels bold, fresh, and true to who we are. Quickteller has always been an essential part of the experiences people value, and this festival brings that connection to life in an entirely new dimension. As Lagos welcomes friends, family, and visitors from around the world each December, we are proud to introduce a platform that showcases our music, our culture, and the vibrant energy that defines this season.”

Through Quickteller, Interswitch continues to champion initiatives that go beyond digital transactions to enrich the everyday life of millions of Nigerians. InsomniaQ extends this mission by empowering cultural expression, unlocking creative opportunities, and supporting the continent’s growing entertainment ecosystem.

Fans, partners, and stakeholders are encouraged to stay awake as the countdown begins with what promises to be one of the most defining highlights of the entertainment landscape in Lagos during the month of December.