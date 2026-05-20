Obi describes NDC screening as “democracy in action”

Key points

Peter Obi praises NDC screening exercise as transparent and credible.

Dismisses speculation of a consensus candidacy, insisting the process remains open.

Reaffirms its focus on security, poverty reduction, and national rebuilding ahead of the 2027 polls.

Main story

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has described the presidential screening exercise conducted by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as “democracy in action,” commending the party for its adherence to due process and accountability.

Obi made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking with journalists after appearing before the screening committee chaired by former Governor and ex-Senator, Sam Egwu.

He said the exercise demonstrated the party’s commitment to verifying the credentials and integrity of aspirants through a structured and transparent process.

“This is democracy in action because the NDC chooses to do things properly. So when we say this is going to be screening, it has to be done right,” he said.

Obi explained that the screening was necessary for Nigerians to confirm whether aspirants meet constitutional requirements and can defend their records, vision, and commitments to national development.

He added that the process, which lasted over two hours, also tested candidates’ understanding of issues around governance, unity, and national security.

The former Anambra State governor dismissed claims that he had emerged as the party’s consensus presidential candidate, insisting that the process remained open and competitive.

“How can it be based on consensus? The party opened up the expression of interest forms for people to buy. I bought the form. As the party said, I’m the only one who expressed interest. That’s it,” he said.

Reacting to speculation that former President Goodluck Jonathan may join the presidential race, Obi said he was not focused on political opponents but on national transformation.

“Democracy is about people offering themselves for service and being voted for. I’m not in any way going around looking for who is contesting. I’m concentrating on how to build a better Nigeria,” he stated.

Obi further outlined his priorities ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing the need for a united, secure and prosperous Nigeria anchored on inclusive governance and constitutional principles.

He said Nigeria must become safe enough for citizens to move freely without fear, while urgent action is taken to address poverty, hunger, and corruption.

According to him, public resources must be managed in a way that benefits all Nigerians rather than a privileged few.

The issues

The statement reflects broader concerns around political transparency, candidate selection processes, and governance expectations ahead of the 2027 general elections. It also highlights ongoing national challenges including insecurity, poverty, and corruption, which continue to shape political discourse.

What’s being said

Obi commended the NDC for conducting what he described as a credible screening process rooted in accountability and due diligence. He reiterated that leadership selection must be based on competence and constitutional compliance rather than political consensus or influence.

What’s next

The NDC is expected to continue its internal screening and preparatory activities as political parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 elections, with increased scrutiny of aspirants’ credentials and policy positions anticipated.

Bottom line

Obi’s remarks underscore the growing emphasis on transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s emerging political landscape, as attention gradually shifts toward the 2027 general elections.