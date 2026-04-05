Tinubu inaugurates N73 billion Customs legacy project in Ogun State

Keypoints

President Bola Tinubu has officially inaugurated a massive N73 billion infrastructure project for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’.

Located in Iperu, Ogun State, the 100-hectare site is designed to accommodate 142 buildings, including a training college and a warehouse.

The facility aims to relocate Customs operations from the congested Ikeja office to a more spacious environment to boost efficiency.

Current completion stands at 45 percent, with the Customs leadership seeking a review of approvals to ensure the project is finished within the current administration’s tenure.

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu traveled to Iperu in the Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State on Saturday to inaugurate a legacy project valued at N73 billion.

The president noted that the facility was designed to provide international standard infrastructure that would serve the broader public interest once fully completed.

He reported that the investment reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening institutional capacity across the federation.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, explained that the expansion of Customs operations had significantly outgrown the existing office in Ikeja, which had served the agency for over 30 years.

He detailed that all FOU activities in Lagos would eventually transition to this new site to improve trade facilitation, revenue generation, and enforcement. Adeniyi further mentioned that the project, initiated by former Comptroller-General Ahmed Alli and supported by Governor Dapo Abiodun, would include specialized cargo operations at the nearby Ogun airport to handle tarmac and terminal activities.

The Issues

A primary challenge identified by the Customs leadership is the current completion status of the project, which sits at approximately 45 percent. Adeniyi pointed out that certain aspects of the initial approval require a review to facilitate a speedy conclusion. Furthermore, the logistical pressure on the old Ikeja facility has created an urgent need for this relocation to handle the significantly expanded scope of modern trade and enforcement operations in the Lagos and Ogun corridors.

What’s Being Said

“This project, when completed, would provide international standard facilities and serve the broader public interest,” President Bola Tinubu stated during the ceremony.

stated during the ceremony. Bashir Adeniyi noted that the facility would “strengthen revenue generation, trade facilitation and enforcement operations.”

noted that the facility would “strengthen revenue generation, trade facilitation and enforcement operations.” “We seek Mr President’s understanding to review aspects of the initial approval to enable completion within his tenure,” the Comptroller-General added regarding the project’s timeline.

added regarding the project’s timeline. Contractor Mohammed Daggash described the 100-hectare site as a “landmark investment to strengthen institutional capacity and deliver long-term value.”

What’s Next

The presidency is expected to review the budgetary and administrative approvals requested by the NCS to accelerate construction.

Operational shifts will begin as specific sections, such as the Customs warehouse, near completion to support land and aviation logistics.

Personnel development programs are slated to commence once the integrated training college and university structures are ready for use.

Bottom Line

The N73 billion Iperu project represents a strategic pivot for the Nigeria Customs Service, moving away from outdated urban offices to a modern, integrated hub designed to secure Nigeria’s borders and maximize revenue in a rapidly expanding trade environment.