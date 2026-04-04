D’banj revives Koko Master magic at C.R.E.A.M. 3.0 concert

Keypoints

Nigerian music icon D’banj headlined the C.R.E.A.M. Experience 3.0 concert at the National Arts Theatre on Friday night.

The event served as the official launch for the updated C.R.E.A.M. digital platform designed to support and reward creative talent.

High-profile guest artistes including 2Baba, Peruzzi, NasBoi, and Slimcase joined the lineup to support the initiative.

The concert blended contemporary entertainment with a celebration of youth creativity at one of Lagos’ most iconic cultural hubs.

Main Story

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Afrobeats veteran D’banj delivered an electrifying performance in Lagos to mark the transition of his C.R.E.A.M. platform into a more robust digital ecosystem.

The agency noted that the initiative, which stands for Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts, and Music, aimed to provide a centralized space where creators, industry professionals, and fans could collaborate and access growth opportunities.

NAN reported that the National Arts Theatre was filled with a vibrant crowd that witnessed a seamless blend of nostalgic hits and modern stagecraft. The report highlighted that D’banj used the occasion to emphasize the importance of nurturing emerging talent through structured digital platforms. It was further detailed that the night maintained a high level of energy as multiple generations of Nigerian music stars took turns to engage the audience, turning the launch into a significant cultural moment for the local entertainment industry.

The Issues

The primary focus of the event was addressing the gap between creative talent and industry opportunities. The updated C.R.E.A.M. platform seeks to solve the challenge of discoverability for up-and-coming artistes while providing a mechanism to reward fans for their engagement. By launching at the National Arts Theatre, the organizers also highlighted the need to merge traditional cultural heritage with modern digital solutions for the creative economy.

What’s Being Said

“The event was exciting and full of energy,” music enthusiast Tunde Balogun noted during the showcase.

noted during the showcase. “Each act brought something unique, making the night unforgettable,” attendee Adaeze Okafor said while expressing her delight at making it to the venue.

said while expressing her delight at making it to the venue. “It’s inspiring to see a platform that promotes creativity and talent in such a vibrant way,” Ibrahim Sadiq stated while praising the organizers.

stated while praising the organizers. Kemi Ogunleye commended the choice of venue, noting that the “cultural setting added depth to the concert experience.”

What’s Next

The creative community will look toward the full rollout of the C.R.E.A.M. platform’s new features to see how talent discovery is facilitated.

Industry analysts expect more legacy artistes to follow D’banj’s lead in creating tech-driven solutions for the Nigerian entertainment sector.

Further activations and talent hunts under the C.R.E.A.M. umbrella are anticipated across other major cities in Nigeria.

Bottom Line

D’banj’s successful launch of C.R.E.A.M. 3.0 reinforces his transition from a performer to a tech-enabled facilitator, providing a much-needed bridge between established industry gatekeepers and the next generation of African creatives.