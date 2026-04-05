REA secures N9 billion financing for mini-grid projects across Nigeria

Keypoints

Over N9 billion has been disbursed to power developers for the deployment of solar mini-grids in five Nigerian states.

Havenhills received N7.95 billion to finance critical equipment for four projects in Taraba, Kwara, and Kogi states.

Faraday & Otstred Limited was granted N1.056 billion for mini-grid deployments across three sites in Niger State.

The funding is part of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) “DARES” initiative, backed by a Lotus Bank facility.

Main Story

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Dr. Abba Aliyu, announced a significant milestone in Nigeria’s renewable energy expansion on Sunday.

He reported that the agency is seeing a consistent pattern of capital deployment aimed at accelerating reliable power to underserved communities.

The latest funding round follows previous disbursements under the Lotus Bank facility for the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) project.

Dr. Aliyu highlighted that the disbursement of over N9 billion represents a strong signal of progress and growing confidence in the local financial system’s ability to support green infrastructure.

He detailed that for developers, this translates to immediate access to the equipment and financing necessary to stay on schedule. The move is part of a broader strategy where Nigerian financial institutions are taking the lead in powering the nation’s renewable infrastructure through performance-based frameworks.

It was further mentioned that the projects will cover key sites in the North Central and North East regions, specifically targeting Niger, Taraba, Kwara, and Kogi states.

The Issues

A primary challenge in the Nigerian power sector has been the slow timeline for rural electrification due to limited access to localized financing. Dr. Aliyu identified the need for consistency in capital deployment to prevent “one-off” projects that fail to build long-term market confidence. The reliance on strong, performance-based frameworks is intended to address previous bottlenecks in equipment procurement and ensure that Nigerian banks are active participants in the energy transition rather than passive observers.

What’s Being Said

“This is not a one-off. It is a pattern with capital being deployed, projects moving forward, and confidence in the system continuing to grow,” stated Dr. Abba Aliyu , MD of the REA.

, MD of the REA. He noted that for the market, these disbursements reinforce the point that “local financing is stepping up in a real way.”

Dr. Aliyu described the funding as “exactly the kind of energy we hoped to unlock,” focusing on Nigerian financial institutions taking the lead.

described the funding as “exactly the kind of energy we hoped to unlock,” focusing on Nigerian financial institutions taking the lead. The REA chief added that for communities, the momentum means “faster timelines to reliable power.”

What’s Next

Developers Havenhills and Faraday & Otstred Limited are expected to begin the installation of critical equipment at the designated sites across the five states.

The REA will likely monitor these projects under its performance-based framework to ensure the DARES initiative meets its scale-up targets.

Financial analysts will be watching to see if other Nigerian banks follow Lotus Bank’s lead in providing substantial facilities for rural mini-grid projects.

Bottom Line

The N9 billion disbursement marks a shift toward sustainable, locally-funded energy solutions, proving that the REA’s DARES initiative is successfully bridging the gap between Nigerian financial institutions and renewable energy developers to accelerate rural electrification.