Tinubu Encourages Nigerians To Uphold Ramadan’s Virtues Beyond Eid Celebrations

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Nigerian populace to perpetuate the spirit of goodwill and piety cultivated throughout the month of Ramadan, emphasizing the necessity for sustained acts of kindness and dedication to virtuous deeds.

Reports from Bizwatch Nigeria indicate that the President issued this call shortly after observing the Eid-El-Fitr prayers at the National Eid ground in Abuja this Sunday.

Tinubu advised citizens to refrain from reverting to previous behaviors and instead prioritize living a life characterized by integrity, piety, and commitment to the well-being of others.

“Do not regress to past practices; instead, allow the lessons of Ramadan to guide your future actions,” he conveyed.

The President’s message resonated with the celebratory atmosphere of Eid-El-Fitr, a festival commemorating the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, a period dedicated to charity, gratitude, and the strengthening of communal bonds.

Joining President Tinubu at the Eid prayers were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, as well as several members of the Federal Executive Council and lawmakers.

These leaders, along with millions of Nigerians and Muslims worldwide, participated in the joyous occasion, reflecting on the significance of Eid-El-Fitr. Eid-El-Fitr, which translates to the “festival of breaking the fast,” is celebrated with prayers, charitable giving, and communal harmony.

It commences with special Eid prayers in mosques and open spaces. Following the prayers, families gather to share festive meals, exchange gifts, and extend warm greetings to one another, symbolizing unity and peace.

Eid-El-Fitr serves as an important reminder for Muslims to contemplate the blessings of the past month, expressing gratitude for the strength to fast and the opportunity to cultivate a closer relationship with God.