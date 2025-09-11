Tinubu Directs FEC Committee To Lower Food Prices Nationwide

President Bola Tinubu has instructed a Federal Executive Council (FEC) committee to take urgent measures aimed at reducing the cost of food across the country.

The directive was revealed by Senator Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, during a one-day capacity-building workshop for journalists covering the Senate in Abuja.

Abdullahi explained that the president’s order seeks to guarantee the safe movement of agricultural products through major routes nationwide, thereby reducing transportation costs—a major contributor to food price hikes.

“The president has given a clear directive, and a dedicated FEC committee is already working to ensure the safe passage of agricultural commodities across our trade routes,” Abdullahi stated.

He stressed that high logistics expenses have been a key factor inflating food prices, and the government is now determined to remove these barriers as part of its broader vision for food sovereignty.

According to Abdullahi, food sovereignty encompasses more than availability; it also requires accessibility, affordability, and proper nutrition on a sustainable basis.

Other programmes, including the Farmer Soil Health Scheme and a reform initiative for cooperative societies, are also being prepared for implementation.

He revealed that the soil health scheme is ready for launch, while reforms in the cooperative sector are expected to create a stronger framework for resource mobilization and improved livelihoods for Nigerians.

“Cooperatives remain a democratic yet productive system for economic empowerment, and the president has shown strong interest in reforming this sector to drive growth,” he said.

The workshop, themed “Parliamentary Reporting: Issues, Challenges and Responsibilities,” also featured Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, alongside other resource persons including Senator Ita Enang and Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).