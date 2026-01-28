Tinubu Deepens Defence, Economic Ties In Türkiye As Presidency Dismisses Health Concerns

The Presidency has dismissed concerns over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s health following a brief stumble during an official reception in Ankara, Türkiye, describing the incident as minor, accidental and of no medical consequence.

President Tinubu is in Türkiye on a state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, with a focus on trade, investment, defence cooperation and infrastructure development. The momentary slip, captured on video and circulated on social media, occurred during a ceremonial welcome organised by Turkish authorities.

The footage shows the President briefly losing his footing while walking alongside his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, before quickly regaining balance and proceeding with the ceremony. Presidential aides attributed the incident to a poorly laid blue carpet, noting that the President immediately recovered and continued with his engagements without interruption.

Clarifying the situation via his verified X handle, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, said the President remained fully engaged in his official duties.

“Mr President missed his step very briefly and has continued his bilateral meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. A live press conference is happening immediately after the bilateral,” he wrote.

Similarly, the Special Adviser on Public Communication, Sunday Dare, confirmed that President Tinubu proceeded with scheduled bilateral meetings with Turkish officials following the welcome ceremony, stressing that no injury was recorded.

“There is no cause for alarm. The President is hale, hearty and in good health,” the Presidency said, urging the public to disregard speculation and exaggerated interpretations of the brief episode.

Officials added that neither Turkish authorities nor members of the diplomatic corps present at the event raised any concern, as the President continued to discharge his duties in line with the official itinerary.

Strategic visit, not routine trip — Bwala

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, described the visit as a strategic engagement designed to deliver concrete benefits for Nigeria, particularly in defence, security and economic cooperation.

Speaking on the President’s arrival in Ankara, Bwala said the visit was undertaken at the invitation of the Turkish government, reflecting Nigeria’s growing influence in Africa and President Tinubu’s standing on the global stage.

“This is not just another trip; it is a strategic visit,” Bwala said. “Nigeria is a country of influence, and the President’s voice counts globally. With the progress being recorded in the economy, security and governance, this visit provides an opportunity to explore mutually beneficial partnerships with Türkiye.”

He disclosed that key ministers accompanying the President are scheduled for bilateral talks with their Turkish counterparts in sectors critical to Nigeria’s development agenda, adding that Türkiye’s capacity in defence manufacturing and security cooperation makes the engagement particularly significant.

Bwala also linked the visit to Nigeria’s recent diplomatic gains, including renewed engagement with the United Arab Emirates, noting that President Tinubu’s leadership has helped rebuild international confidence and strengthen strategic partnerships.

Also weighing in, a security expert and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, described the President’s visit as a timely opportunity to deepen Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts and expand military cooperation amid persistent security challenges.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni said the engagement goes beyond routine diplomacy, offering Nigeria access to Türkiye’s growing expertise in defence manufacturing, intelligence sharing and counterterrorism operations.

He noted that Türkiye’s experience in combating insurgency, securing borders and managing complex security threats could provide valuable lessons for Nigeria as it confronts terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other transnational crimes.

Mumuni advocated structured and transparent defence agreements between both countries, stressing that enhanced cooperation could improve training, technology transfer and local defence production in Nigeria. He also cautioned against overreliance on partners whose restrictions and embargoes could hinder timely access to critical military equipment.

According to him, strategic collaboration with Türkiye would strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture, boost operational capacity and reinforce the country’s resolve to protect its territorial integrity.

He urged Nigerians to support the diplomatic engagement, expressing confidence that sustained political will and effective utilisation of international alliances would help reposition Nigeria as a serious player in global security diplomacy and contribute to long-term national stability.