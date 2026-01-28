Military Reclaims Adibawa Oil Well; Permanent 24-Hour Base Planned

The Joint Task Force (JTF) South-South, under Operation Delta Safe, has successfully reclaimed the Adibawa Oil Well from the control of crude oil thieves following a series of aggressive tactical maneuvers. Major Hassan Mubarak Mohammed, Acting Garrison Commander of the 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, announced on January 22, 2026, that the wellhead located in the Edagberi community at the Rivers-Bayelsa boundary, is now fully dominated by military forces.

This operation effectively dismantled a notorious hub where criminals had established illegal refining camps and directly tapped the flow line that runs toward Bille.

To prevent a resurgence of illegal activity, the military has shifted its strategy from temporary raids to a permanent, static deployment.

The Army is collaborating with Reconizer Oil Company to build troop accommodations directly at the wellhead, ensuring year-round dominance. This “amphibious” strategy will utilize land patrols during the dry season and transition to gunboats and houseboats during the rainy season when the swampy terrain becomes completely flooded.

Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, emphasized that securing Adibawa is strategic for Nigeria’s 2026 oil production targets, as it is one of the most productive wells in the region.

The military has also integrated surveillance drones to monitor the dense forests where criminals often retreat. By maintaining a constant 24-hour presence on both land and water, the JTF aims to provide a secure environment for legitimate oil exploration while dealing a decisive blow to the syndicates that have long exploited the area’s remote geography.