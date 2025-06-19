Tinubu Constitutes Peace Committee, Orders Arrest Of Benue Killers

In response to the recent massacre in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated a high-powered peace committee comprising former governors, traditional rulers, and federal officials, aimed at ending the protracted violence plaguing the region.

The President unveiled the initiative during a town hall meeting in Makurdi on Wednesday, following the gruesome attack that claimed the lives of over 100 residents, with some estimates placing the death toll at nearly 200. The assailants, believed to be armed herders, stormed the community last Friday, torching homes and killing civilians, many of whom were internally displaced persons seeking refuge.

Key members of the peace committee include former military governor Gen. Atom Kpera (retd.), Senators George Akume and Gabriel Suswam, and ex-Governor Samuel Ortom. Also enlisted are the Tor Tiv, HRM Prof. James Ayatse, and the Och’Idoma, HRM Dr John Elaigwu, representing the Tiv and Idoma traditional councils respectively.

Addressing stakeholders at the Government House banquet hall, President Tinubu emphasised the importance of collective action in restoring stability. “Let us reconvene in Abuja and develop a comprehensive roadmap to lasting peace. I am committed to supporting this effort. We will turn this sorrow into hope,” he said.

The meeting was attended by governors from Kwara, Imo, Kogi, Plateau, Ondo, and Nasarawa states, alongside security chiefs, traditional leaders, and key political figures.

Tinubu stressed the need for synergy between Benue and its neighbouring states, particularly Nasarawa, whose governor, Abdullahi Sule, was present. “Traditional rulers and neighbouring states must collaborate. We govern to build lives, not to bury them,” he stated.

Urging residents to support Governor Hyacinth Alia, the President called for inclusivity and the integration of non-indigenes in the peace process. He also assured the people of Federal Government’s unwavering support to break the cycle of bloodshed.

Reacting to the killings, Tinubu directed the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators. “There must be arrests. I appreciate the efforts of our military, but we need results. Criminals must face justice,” he charged.

He further tasked heads of intelligence agencies to overhaul surveillance systems to prevent future attacks. “We need actionable intelligence. The DSS and NIA must retool and ensure such horrors are never repeated,” he said.

In a humanitarian gesture, Tinubu visited victims at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, and urged for increased blood donations to assist those undergoing treatment. He appealed to the state government to allocate land for ranching, directing the Ministry of Agriculture to oversee implementation.

“I came here hoping to commission projects, not to console widows. We must value human life above livestock. We are elected to govern, not mourn,” Tinubu declared.

Governor Alia, in his remarks, requested a Special Intervention Fund to support communities ravaged by persistent violence. He proposed that the fund be used for rebuilding homes, rehabilitating victims, and restoring lost livelihoods.

“While we grieve, we seek the Federal Government’s support in rebuilding affected communities. We also renew our call for state policing as a long-term solution,” Alia said, pledging his administration’s full commitment to a secure and thriving Benue.

Speaking at the forum, Tor Tiv, Prof. Ayatse, commended Tinubu for his physical presence at the scene of the tragedy—making him the first sitting President to do so. However, he strongly rejected the common narrative describing the conflict as communal clashes.

“Mr President, this is not a herder-farmer issue. It is a deliberate and systemic campaign of displacement and extermination. Mislabeling this crisis has contributed to inadequate responses. It is a genocidal invasion,” the monarch warned.

He condemned political figures allegedly exploiting the violence for personal gains and warned against attempts to leverage the crisis to trigger a state of emergency. “Anyone who prays for further bloodshed to serve political ends is an enemy of Benue,” he said.

Appealing for urgent intervention, he added, “Mr President, restore our peace. Let our people go back to farming. You did it in Kaiama, Kwara — do it again here.”

The Northern Elders Forum also issued a stern statement on Wednesday, condemning the carnage and holding authorities accountable. Describing the situation as “genocide enabled by negligence and political indifference,” the group said Benue’s agricultural future and socio-economic fabric are disintegrating.

“The government has failed to act decisively. Communities have become slaughter fields, with displaced populations languishing in dire conditions,” said Professor Abubakar Jiddere, the forum’s spokesperson.

He noted that Guma and Logo LGAs have witnessed the annihilation of hundreds in recent days, with overwhelmed hospitals and IDP camps at breaking point.

“This is not an ethnic war. It is a political failure that has allowed terror to thrive,” the statement concluded.

Also reacting, the Concerned Christian Youth Forum called on authorities to take immediate steps to protect citizens and restore order. In a statement by its convener, James Adama, the group lamented the suffering endured by the Benue people and called for a united front to counter the insecurity.

“The scale of killings is beyond comprehension. Leaders must act now. The youth must be vigilant and engaged in protecting their communities,” the group urged.