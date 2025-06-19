InDrive To host Second Edition Of Safety Education Summit

inDrive, a leading global ride-hailing platform operating in nine African countries, is set to host Safety Education Summit 2.0, scheduled to take place on Friday, June 20, 2025, at the NECA House, Plot A2, Hakeem Balogun Street, Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The summit, which is in its second edition, is a strategic event dedicated to enhancing passenger and driver safety across Nigeria’s ride-hailing ecosystem. It is designed to foster dialogue, share insights, and promote innovation in safety practices across Nigeria’s transport landscape.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, this year’s summit will bring together government regulators, law enforcement agencies, transportation authorities, industry leaders and players to address safety concerns and explore collaborative solutions for safer urban mobility.

During the event, inDrive will unveil and demonstrate some of its latest safety-driven innovations, including live ride-tracking, SOS integration for real-time emergency response, and a rapid incident support system designed to ensure swift intervention in case of emergencies during trips.

The summit will also feature keynote speeches from senior representatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Nigerian Police Force, who will share national perspectives on road safety enforcement and passenger protection.

In addition, participants will engage in thought-provoking panel discussions that highlight emerging safety technologies, regulatory trends, and the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving sustainable transportation safety goals.