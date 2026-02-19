Tinubu Assents To Electoral Act 2026 Amendment Ahead Of 2027 General Elections

President Bola Tinubu has formally signed the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment) Bill into law, just days after the Independent National Electoral Commission unveiled the official timetable for the 2027 general elections.

The presidential assent was granted on Wednesday at approximately 5:00 p.m. during a ceremony held at the State House in Abuja. The event was attended by principal officers of the National Assembly, marking the culmination of legislative processes that concluded a day earlier when lawmakers approved the amendment bill.

The revised legislation comes at a politically sensitive moment, as public discourse intensifies over the electronic transmission of election results. The issue has dominated national debate in recent weeks, particularly following demonstrations staged at the National Assembly complex by civil society groups and opposition actors.

Protesters had urged lawmakers to make real-time electronic transmission of results from polling units to INEC’s central server mandatory. They argued that such a measure would significantly curb result manipulation and bolster trust in Nigeria’s electoral framework.

However, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress and other stakeholders expressed reservations regarding the practicality of compulsory live transmission. Concerns were raised about Nigeria’s telecommunications infrastructure, especially in rural communities where connectivity remains inconsistent.

Advocates of a more measured approach suggested adopting a phased or hybrid system, allowing manual collation where technological limitations prevent seamless electronic transmission.

With the amendment now enacted, attention shifts to its implementation and how it may influence preparations for the 2027 polls. Political observers believe the changes could shape electoral logistics, dispute resolution mechanisms, and public perception of transparency in the coming electoral cycle.