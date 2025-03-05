FRCN Proposes PSG Code To Enhance Accountability, Others

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) has announced plans to introduce the Nigerian Public Sector Governance Code, aimed at enhancing transparency, improving efficiency, and curbing corruption within the public service.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement and consultation forum on the draft exposure document in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of FRCN, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, described the initiative as a critical framework designed to instill accountability, ethical values, and a culture of integrity within the public sector.

“We believe the public sector should serve as a model of good governance and ethical conduct. This document has been carefully developed to stand the test of time and align with the broader objective of promoting transparency and efficiency,” Dr. Olowo stated.

Addressing concerns over potential conflicts with existing financial regulations, Danladi Kifasi, former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and Chairman of the Technical Working Group, clarified that no legal revisions would be required for the governance code to take effect.

Similarly, Vice Chair of the Technical Working Group, Muhammad Ahmed, emphasised that the primary goal of the code is to enforce transparency, dedication, and strict adherence to public service regulations.

In her remarks, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, hailed the initiative as a landmark step in strengthening governance and accountability within Nigeria’s public sector.

The proposed code, once finalised, is expected to serve as a guiding framework for ethical governance, reinforcing best practices and fostering greater public trust in government institutions.