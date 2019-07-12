Tincan Port Customs Command Records N179.2 billion Revenue in 7 Months

The Tincan Island Port Customs Command has generated N179.2 billion between Jan. 2 and July 10, 2019, up from N172.5 billion realised in the corresponding period in 2018.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Comptroller Mohammed Musa, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Musa said the above figure represented 52.2 per cent of the annual target with a difference of N6.7 billion increase from what the command generated between January and July 10, 2018.

According to him, there is urgent need for balance of trade through Export, the command, during the period under review embarked on full automation of export procedures as a panacea for seamless transactions.

To this effect, Musa said the Command achieved a total of 150,930.7 metric tonnes of Export with Free On Board (FOB) Value of N68.8billion.

He recalled that the command, during the preceding year of 2018, recorded 118,452.87 metric tonnes of Export with FOB of N63,1 million in the period under review.

The command boss said that the feat recorded in the area of export is clearly indicative of awareness by Stakeholders on the available opportunities inherent in export business, adding that the command would continue to sensitise and encourage exporters.

“The Command is leaving no stone unturned in the area of anti-smuggling in view of the devastating effect of smuggling to the nation and its implications on lives and security.

“Consequently, deliberate and concerted efforts are being made by the command to ensure that examination and releasing officers remain proactive and preemptive in the discharge of their statutory functions.

“Consequent upon the anti-smuggling drive by the area controller, the command recorded seizures of 5 x 40ft and 4 x 20ft containers consisting various contraband during the period under review.

“The items comprise used tyres, used rims, bags of rice, cartons of Tramadol and other pharmaceuticals with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of 1.1billion,” Musa said.

He said that there was need for facilitation of legitimate trade, which was at the front burner of our discourse, adding that this necessitated the creation of various platforms for expeditious resolution of disputes and issues related thereto.

Musa said that the platforms included regular stakeholders engagement and feedback, dispute resolution committee, time release studies, help desk, one stop shop as well as fast track facilities.

He explained that the above mentioned approach had led to the speedy resolution of disputes arising from Valuation, Classification, Pre Arrived Assessment Report (PAAR).

The CAC said that the command was also working out actionable modalities for the use of Barges in transferring cargo from the mother port to off-dock terminals.

He said that the modalities were introduced with a view to reducing congestion and speed up cargo delivery considering the fact that Cargo throughput is increasing, and road infrastructure was overstretched.

Musa said that the command would continued to strive for excellence in achieving the mandate of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) and his able management team.

In the same vein, he said that efforts remained in top gear towards the removal of bureaucratic bottlenecks and impediments in the trade value chain.

“Our ultimate aim is not just to key into the Presidential Directives on Ease of Doing Business, which is in line with World Customs Organization’s (WCO) Trade Facilitation Agenda but to be seen as being at the Vanguard.

“The Command will like to appreciate the support and collaboration of Partner Government Agencies such as Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food, Drugs, Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigeria Police, Quarantine, National Environmental Standard and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

“I also appreciate the support of importers, agents and other critical stakeholders including the media in this onerous task of Nation Building,” Musa said.

He, however, reiterated the command’s commitment towards realising and even surpassing the N342 billion revenue target for 2019.

Musa urged all stakeholders and officers and men of the command to rise up to the challenge

