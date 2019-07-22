Timi Dakolo Raises Alarm over Threat to Family Members’ Lives

Popular Musician, Timi Dakolo, on Sunday lamented that his life, as well as the lives of his wife, Busola, and his three children, have been at risk since a rape scandal broke out.

The musician said this at a press conference held at Regent Hotel, Lagos on Sunday.

The singer’s wife, Busola, had alleged that Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) raped her as a teenager while she attended the church in Ilorin.

Present at the conference was Mrs Dokolo, actress Kate Henshaw, and the Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria, Yemi Adamolekun.

Speaking at the media conference, Mr Dakolo alleged that things got worse when their residential address in Lagos was made public thereby making them susceptible to attacks.

He said, “I have noted with increasing alarm, how my life, my wife’s life and the lives of our children have been put at risk by unscrupulous persons.

“We have been followed, our home has been watched, people have been standing in corners pointing fingers at our home – we have been unable to do any work; the children have had to be explained to several times why they cannot go outside and play.”

The artiste had alerted his Instagram followers on Saturday that some police officers forced their way into his Lekki, Lagos home, and attempted to whisk them away.

The police later said they invited the couple to report at the police command headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday as part of an “investigation of a criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief, and threat to life.”

The actions of the police were criticised online and drew reactions from Amnesty International and the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari.

Source: Premium Times