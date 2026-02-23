Monday, February 23, 2026
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Home Sectors BANKING & FINANCE Tier-1 Banks Add ₦778 Billion As Combined Market Capitalisation Nears ₦14 Trillion

Tier-1 Banks Add ₦778 Billion As Combined Market Capitalisation Nears ₦14 Trillion

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

Nigeria’s leading Tier-1 banks recorded strong equity gains last week, adding approximately ₦778 billion to their collective market capitalisation amid renewed investor appetite on the Nigerian Exchange.

The rally lifted the combined market value of GTCO, Zenith Bank, First Holdco, UBA, and Access Holdings to ₦13.812 trillion, according to trading data reviewed from the local bourse.

GTCO retained its position as the most capitalized Tier-1 lender, posting a ₦219 billion increase in market value week-on-week to close at ₦4.312 trillion. Zenith Bank followed closely, adding ₦209.456 billion over five trading sessions, pushing its market capitalization to ₦3.552 trillion.

First Holdco emerged as the strongest weekly performer in percentage terms, surging more than 12 percent. The holding company recorded a ₦260.054 billion gain, raising its market value to ₦2.4 trillion.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) posted a more moderate gain of approximately ₦31 billion as market participants positioned ahead of its earnings release. The appreciation elevated its market capitalisation to ₦2.165 trillion, securing its fourth-place ranking among Tier-1 lenders.

Access Holdings Plc also recorded positive price momentum, with investors driving a ₦58.649 billion increase in market value. By the close of trading on Friday, the bank’s valuation stood at ₦1.38 trillion.

The combined ₦778 billion weekly addition reflects sustained bargain-hunting activity, improved investor sentiment, and strategic portfolio repositioning within the banking sector.

Market analysts note that the Tier-1 lenders continue to attract capital due to their balance sheet resilience, earnings visibility, and strong dividend track records. The rally underscores renewed confidence in Nigeria’s banking equities amid broader market recalibration.

Nigerians Celebrate Major Wins At 2026 BAFTA Film Awards In London

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2026 - BizWatchNigeria.Ng
MORE STORIES

Tension Mounts As 25 Oil Blocks Expire Amid New Executive Order

BizWatchNigeria.Ng
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.