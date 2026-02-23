Tier-1 Banks Add ₦778 Billion As Combined Market Capitalisation Nears ₦14 Trillion

Nigeria’s leading Tier-1 banks recorded strong equity gains last week, adding approximately ₦778 billion to their collective market capitalisation amid renewed investor appetite on the Nigerian Exchange.

The rally lifted the combined market value of GTCO, Zenith Bank, First Holdco, UBA, and Access Holdings to ₦13.812 trillion, according to trading data reviewed from the local bourse.

GTCO retained its position as the most capitalized Tier-1 lender, posting a ₦219 billion increase in market value week-on-week to close at ₦4.312 trillion. Zenith Bank followed closely, adding ₦209.456 billion over five trading sessions, pushing its market capitalization to ₦3.552 trillion.

First Holdco emerged as the strongest weekly performer in percentage terms, surging more than 12 percent. The holding company recorded a ₦260.054 billion gain, raising its market value to ₦2.4 trillion.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) posted a more moderate gain of approximately ₦31 billion as market participants positioned ahead of its earnings release. The appreciation elevated its market capitalisation to ₦2.165 trillion, securing its fourth-place ranking among Tier-1 lenders.

Access Holdings Plc also recorded positive price momentum, with investors driving a ₦58.649 billion increase in market value. By the close of trading on Friday, the bank’s valuation stood at ₦1.38 trillion.

The combined ₦778 billion weekly addition reflects sustained bargain-hunting activity, improved investor sentiment, and strategic portfolio repositioning within the banking sector.

Market analysts note that the Tier-1 lenders continue to attract capital due to their balance sheet resilience, earnings visibility, and strong dividend track records. The rally underscores renewed confidence in Nigeria’s banking equities amid broader market recalibration.