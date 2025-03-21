NYSC DG Assures Corps Members Of N77,000 Allowance Starting March

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, confirms that all Corps members will begin receiving their new monthly allowance of Seventy-Seven Thousand Naira starting in March 2025.

In a statement made today during his visit to the NYSC Zonal Offices in Wuse and Garki, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, General Nafiu emphasizes that the Scheme and the Federal Government prioritize the welfare of Corps members and remain committed to addressing their needs promptly.

General Nafiu expresses appreciation for the Corps members’ dedication and selfless service to the nation. He encourages them to stay focused, disciplined, and committed to the values of the Scheme.

“The NYSC is an essential program that builds bridges and exposes young graduates to different cultures, enriching their personal and professional growth. Our management remains committed to instilling qualities of patriotism, discipline, leadership, and teamwork in every batch,” Nafiu says.

He assures Corps members that with the new monthly allowance of Seventy-Seven Thousand Naira, all payments will be accurately processed and credited, highlighting that the Scheme is efficient in record-keeping.

“You will receive your N77,000 monthly allowance starting from March. Rest assured, your payments will be made, and the nation appreciates your service,” he adds.

Corps Member Zaka Deborah Alheri, speaking on behalf of her colleagues at the Garki Zone, commends the Director-General for his efforts in ensuring the timely payment of their increased allowance, further expressing gratitude for the ongoing improvements to the welfare of Corps members.