Otti Backs Army’s Youth Recruitment Drive, Pledges Government Support In Abia

In a bid to boost youth enlistment into the Nigerian Army from the Southeast, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has pledged full support for the 2025 Nigerian Army Recruitment Awareness Campaign, promising to sensitise Abia youths on the importance of joining the military.

Governor Otti, represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, made the promise on Wednesday at the Government House, Umuahia, while receiving the Army Recruitment Awareness Team from Army Headquarters, Abuja, led by Brigadier General Chima Ekeator.

“We will help to make sure that Abians, especially the youths, embrace this opportunity,” Ajagba said on behalf of the governor. “We are going to set up the necessary structures to make sure that those who fall within the age bracket being targeted will also see the need to be part of the general progress and vision of the Nigerian Army, especially in enhancing national security.”

The visit comes amid concerns by the Nigerian Army that many Southeastern youths fail to take up recruitment slots allocated to their states. Brigadier General Ekeator disclosed that Abia was allocated nearly 200 slots in the last recruitment exercise, but only 53 applicants turned up. A similar trend was recorded in other Southeastern states.

The low turnout has prompted the Army to engage in direct sensitisation, meeting with traditional rulers, local leaders, and youth groups to encourage participation in national security efforts.

Governor Otti welcomed the move and commended the Nigerian Army for its professionalism and commitment to inclusiveness. He lauded the military for seeking to integrate more Southeastern youths into its ranks through grassroots engagement.

“Coming around at a time like this to make sure that the Southeast is fully integrated into the Nigerian Army is the way to go,” he said. “We deeply appreciate the professionalism the Army continues to exhibit. It’s commendable that you’re reaching out to traditional institutions and local authorities.”

Otti underscored the role of security in driving economic development, noting that infrastructural investment can only yield results in a safe environment.

“No matter the level of infrastructure that you provide, if there is no conducive environment—which is a by-product of sound security—even the people will be scared to come close and will not appreciate the progress,” he noted.

He assured that sensitisation will become a regular initiative and pledged the state’s commitment to disseminating recruitment information through the right channels.

Brigadier General Ekeator, in his remarks, said the Nigerian Army is working hard to change the narrative in the Southeast and ensure that the region is fully represented in national defence.

“We are here to bridge the gap,” Ekeator stated. “The leadership of the Army has observed the underrepresentation of the Southeast in recruitment exercises, and we are determined to change that by ensuring the message reaches the target audience.”

Present at the meeting were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Projects, Dr. Chukwuemeka Meribole; Commander 14 Brigade Ohafia, Brigadier General H.M. Bello; and Lieutenant Colonel R.O. Alieze.