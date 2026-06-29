Teyana Taylor, Clipse dominate 2026 BET Awards as Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B shine

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 29, 2026

Key Points

Teyana Taylor and hip-hop duo Clipse emerged as the biggest winners at the 2026 BET Awards with three awards each

Kendrick Lamar, Kehlani and Cardi B were among the night’s top winners, while Michael B. Jordan and Sinners dominated the film categories

The ceremony also honoured music legends Lauryn Hill and Sylvia Rhone for their lifetime contributions to entertainment

Main Story

American singer, actress and creative director Teyana Taylor and hip-hop duo Clipse emerged as the biggest winners at the 2026 BET Awards, taking home three awards each during the ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Hosted by comedian Druski, the annual awards celebrated outstanding achievements across music, film, television and sports, with some of the industry’s biggest stars receiving honours for their performances over the past year.

Taylor continued one of the strongest years of her career after winning Best Actress, Video Director of the Year, and the newly introduced Fashion Vanguard Award. She was also recognised with the prestigious Icon of the Year honour, cementing her influence across music, film and fashion.

Clipse also enjoyed a dominant night, winning Album of the Year for Let God Sort Em Out, Best Group, and Best Collaboration for Chains & Whips, their collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar added another milestone to his decorated career after winning Best Male Hip Hop Artist for a record-extending ninth time. He also shared the Best Collaboration award with Clipse, reinforcing his position as one of the most successful artists in BET Awards history.

Kehlani claimed two major honours, winning Best Female R&B/Pop Artist—ending SZA’s three-year reign—and Video of the Year for her hit single Folded.

Cardi B returned to the winners’ circle after receiving the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award, marking her third career victory in the category and her first since consecutive wins in 2018 and 2019.

British singer Olivia Dean continued her breakthrough year by winning Best New Artist, adding the BET honour to her earlier Grammy success and becoming only the fifth artist to claim both awards.

R&B singer Leon Thomas secured his first Best Male R&B/Pop Artist award, beating previous winners including Chris Brown, Usher and Bruno Mars.

In the film categories, Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster Sinners won Best Movie, while Michael B. Jordan received Best Actor for his leading performance, earning his fourth BET acting award.

The ceremony also celebrated industry icons. Music legend Ms. Lauryn Hill received the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award, while veteran music executive Sylvia Rhone was honoured with the Ultimate Icon Award for her decades-long contribution to the music business.

One of the evening’s youngest winners, 16-year-old entertainment journalist Jazlyn Guerra, popularly known as Jazzy’s World TV, won the YoungStars Award in recognition of her celebrity interviews and growing influence in entertainment journalism.

The 2026 edition also highlighted basketball stars A’ja Wilson and Jalen Brunson, who were named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year, respectively.

Full List of Major Winners

Music

Album of the Year – Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – Kehlani

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist – Leon Thomas

Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Cardi B

Best Male Hip Hop Artist – Kendrick Lamar

Best Group – Clipse

Best Collaboration – Chains & Whips — Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist – Olivia Dean

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Headphones — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

BET Her Award – girl, get up. — Doechii featuring SZA

Viewers’ Choice Award – Burning Blue — Mariah the Scientist

Video of the Year – Folded — Kehlani

Video Director of the Year – Teyana Taylor

Film and Television

Best Movie – Sinners

Best Actress – Teyana Taylor

Best Actor – Michael B. Jordan

YoungStars Award – Jazzy’s World TV

General Awards

Fashion Vanguard Award – Teyana Taylor

The Pulse Award – Druski

Sports

Sportswoman of the Year – A’ja Wilson

Sportsman of the Year – Jalen Brunson

What’s Being Said

“Tonight belongs to the culture. Every artist recognised here has helped shape music, entertainment and storytelling over the past year,” BET said during the awards presentation celebrating the winners.

Entertainment analysts said the results reflected the continued dominance of established stars such as Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B, while also recognising emerging talents including Olivia Dean, Leon Thomas and Jazlyn Guerra, signalling a new generation of performers and creators gaining mainstream recognition.

What’s Next

Winning artists are expected to see increased global streaming numbers and commercial demand following their BET Awards victories.

Several winners, including Kendrick Lamar, Clipse and Kehlani, are expected to continue international tours and promotional campaigns throughout 2026.

The success of films such as Sinners is likely to strengthen momentum heading into the upcoming awards season, including Emmy and Academy Awards consideration.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The 2026 BET Awards reflected a balance between honouring established superstars and introducing a new generation of artists shaping the future of Black entertainment. Teyana Taylor’s multi-category triumph, Clipse’s comeback success and Kendrick Lamar’s continued dominance underscore how artistic versatility and cultural influence continue to define excellence across music and film.