Nollywood is Nigeria’s strongest soft power, envoy says

Key points

Nigeria’s Consul-General in New York, Abubakar Jidda, says Nollywood is one of the country’s strongest economic and diplomatic assets.

He says the Federal Government is strengthening the creative industry through improved regulation and intellectual property reforms.

The remarks were made at the North American screening of Kalakiri in New York.

Producers say the film employed more than 500 people and will be submitted to international film festivals.

Discussions are underway to secure global streaming distribution, including on Netflix.

Main story

Nigeria’s Consul-General in New York, Amb. Abubakar Jidda, has described Nollywood as one of the country’s most powerful economic and diplomatic assets, saying the film industry continues to project Nigeria’s image far beyond its traditional oil and gas sector.

Jidda made the remarks during the North American special screening of Kalakiri, a socio-political drama hosted at St. John’s University in New York.

He said Nollywood has become a major platform for showcasing Nigeria’s creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit to global audiences while strengthening the country’s international reputation.

According to the envoy, the Federal Government is implementing measures to strengthen the creative industry through improved regulation and frameworks that will enable creators to leverage their intellectual property for financing.

He described the creative sector as a key driver of youth empowerment, employment generation and economic diversification.

Jidda also noted that Nigerian music, fashion, culture and films have evolved into globally recognised symbols of the country’s soft power, citing the recent performances by Nigerian artistes at the FIFA Club World Cup as evidence of Nigeria’s growing cultural influence.

He encouraged Nigerians in the Diaspora to invest in the country’s creative economy, describing the sector as an underexplored opportunity with enormous economic potential.

Speaking on the film, Jidda said Kalakiri captures Nigeria’s transition from military rule to constitutional democracy while preserving important aspects of the country’s democratic history.

The film is adapted from Prisoner of the Kalakiri, a stage play written by Nigerian playwright Prof. Chudi Uwazurike.

Director Chika Onu said the production explores themes of democracy, justice, political repression, freedom and national rebirth.

Executive Producer Obi Emekekwue said the production generated employment for more than 500 people, including over 100 actors, writers, technicians, artisans and other crew members.

He explained that the producers deliberately released the film around June 12 to coincide with Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebrations and selected North America for the special screening because of its large Nigerian and African diaspora population.

Emekekwue added that Kalakiri would be submitted to major international film festivals while discussions were ongoing to secure distribution through major streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The event attracted diplomats, academics, students, members of the Nigerian and African diaspora, and movie enthusiasts.

The issues

Nigeria’s creative industry has become one of the country’s fastest-growing non-oil sectors, but stakeholders say stronger intellectual property protection, improved financing and wider international distribution remain critical to unlocking its full economic potential.

Industry players also believe Nollywood can create more jobs, attract investment and strengthen Nigeria’s global influence through cultural diplomacy.

What’s being said

“Nollywood gives Nigeria wider global visibility and demonstrates that Nigerians are industrious, innovative and exceptionally talented.” — Abubakar Jidd

“The creative industry is one of Nigeria’s greatest vehicles for youth empowerment, employment generation and economic diversification.” — Abubakar Jidda

“We engaged over 100 actors and hundreds of production personnel, demonstrating Nollywood’s enormous capacity for job creation.” — Obi Emekekwue

What’s next

Kalakiri is expected to make the international film festival circuit while producers pursue global streaming distribution to expand its international audience and further showcase Nigerian storytelling.

Bottom line

The Federal Government and industry stakeholders see Nollywood as more than an entertainment industry, positioning it as a strategic tool for economic diversification, job creation and strengthening Nigeria’s global cultural influence.