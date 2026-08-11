Manufacturers urged to adopt smart technology amid economic challenges

Key Points

FCT Minister of State urges manufacturers to embrace smart technology to improve productivity and reduce costs.

Manufacturers are encouraged to adopt artificial intelligence, automation and digital transformation.

MAN calls for action on energy costs, taxation, insecurity, infrastructure and access to affordable financing.

Manufacturers seek institutionalisation of the “Nigeria First Policy” to promote locally made goods.

Main Story

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has urged manufacturers to embrace smart technology to improve productivity, reduce costs and remain competitive amid economic challenges.

Mahmoud made the call in Abuja on Thursday through her Special Assistant on Social Development Secretariat, Helen Zamani, at the 13th Annual General Meeting and Public Lecture of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Abuja/Nasarawa/Niger Branch.

The minister called on manufacturers to adopt capital restructuring, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and automation in their operations.

She said the FCT Administration was committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses through investments in roads, water supply, security and urban renewal.

Mahmoud also stressed the need for stronger public-private collaboration to boost local content, innovation and skills development.

She commended MAN for its advocacy for Nigeria’s industrial growth.

Earlier, the branch chairman, Mr Kayode Alonge, urged governments at all levels to support the manufacturing sector by addressing high energy costs, multiple taxation, insecurity, poor infrastructure and limited access to affordable financing.

Alonge highlighted the resilience of manufacturers across Abuja, Nasarawa and Niger states and urged the Federal Government to institutionalise the “Nigeria First Policy” to promote locally made goods.

He commended the FCT Administration for its ongoing infrastructure development efforts but appealed for urgent improvements to roads, water supply and electricity in the Idu Industrial District.

The Issues

Manufacturers continue to face rising operating costs and infrastructure challenges, while the government is encouraging greater adoption of technology and stronger collaboration with the private sector to improve industrial productivity.

What’s Being Said

“Manufacturers need to embrace capital restructuring, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and automation in their operations.” – Mariya Mahmoud, Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory

“Governments at all levels must support the sector by tackling high energy costs, multiple taxation, insecurity, poor infrastructure and limited access to affordable financing.” – Kayode Alonge, Chairman, MAN Abuja/Nasarawa/Niger Branch

What’s Next

The FCT Administration is expected to continue infrastructure investments while manufacturers seek broader government support to reduce operating constraints and strengthen local production.

Bottom Line

The Federal Government is pushing technology adoption as manufacturers call for lower operating costs, better infrastructure and stronger policies to support local production.