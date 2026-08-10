Nigerian, Chinese authors deepen cultural ties through literature

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 10, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian and Chinese writers agree to pursue literary collaborations to strengthen cultural understanding between both countries

ANA Abuja hosts Chinese novelist and poet Zhu Shanpo at its August Reading and Writers Dialogue in Abuja

Participants call for literary exchanges, translation projects and cultural partnerships between Nigerian and Chinese authors

Main Story

Nigerian and Chinese authors have expressed readiness to collaborate on literary projects, translations and cultural exchanges to strengthen ties and deepen mutual understanding between both countries.

The writers made the commitment at the August Reading and Writers Dialogue organised by the Abuja chapter of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) at the Mamman Vatsa Writers Village.

The dialogue, themed “The Influence of Literature on Human Progress in China and Nigeria,” featured renowned Chinese novelist and poet Zhu Shanpo as guest writer and brought together authors, students and literary enthusiasts from both countries.

Chairman of ANA Abuja, Chukwudi Eze, described the event as a convergence of two major literary and cultural traditions, saying literature can preserve history, bridge cultural differences and encourage understanding between peoples.

“Long before diplomacy found expression in treaties, literature was already fostering understanding between peoples. It reminds us that while languages may differ, our hopes, struggles, dreams, and aspirations remain remarkably alike,” Eze said.

He said the dialogue reflected the growing relationship between ANA Abuja and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, while expressing hope that the engagement would lead to new research, literary collaborations, translation projects and sustained exchanges.

Shanpo said contemporary writers from both countries should work together and exchange ideas to strengthen cultural ties. He also highlighted the international influence of Nigerian literature, particularly the works of Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebe.

“Apart from sports, I am more interested in Nigerian literature, because I know that Nigerian literature has a very strong presence in the western world,” Shanpo said.

The event also featured a panel discussion moderated by writer and Professor of Communication and Cultural Studies Udenta O. Udenta. The panel included author and human rights activist Shehu Sani, Professor Razinat Mohammed and Yuan Jianxing, Director of the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria.

Jianxing said literature could bridge cultural divides by allowing societies to share historical narratives and called for greater cooperation through cultural and academic exchanges and capacity-building initiatives.

The event concluded with awards presented to student writers and poets.

What’s Being Said

“Today, ANA Abuja is proud to stand at the forefront of that noble tradition by creating a platform where Chinese and Nigerian literary voices can engage in meaningful dialogue, exchange ideas, and build lasting friendships,” said Chukwudi Eze, Chairman, ANA Abuja.

“Contemporary literary voices in China and Nigeria need to work together and share ideas that will strengthen cultural ties between them,” said Zhu Shanpo, Chinese novelist and poet.

What’s Next

ANA Abuja and Chinese literary stakeholders are expected to pursue further literary and cultural exchanges following the dialogue

Proposed areas of collaboration include translation projects, joint research, literary exchanges and academic or cultural capacity-building initiatives

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The Abuja dialogue positions literature as a practical channel for strengthening Nigeria-China people-to-people relations beyond formal diplomatic engagement. The emphasis on translation, collaboration and cultural exchange could give writers and literary institutions a more sustained role in deepening bilateral understanding.