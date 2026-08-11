Katsina to establish pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, says Radda

Key Points

Katsina State plans to establish its first pharmaceutical manufacturing plant to boost local drug production.

Gov. Dikko Radda says the initiative will improve access to essential medicines and medical consumables.

The state has upgraded several health facilities to General Hospitals and renovated more than 280 primary and comprehensive healthcare centres.

Katsina has recruited 804 healthcare professionals and expanded specialist and medical training programmes.

Main Story

The Katsina State Government plans to establish the state’s first pharmaceutical manufacturing plant as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and increase local production of medicines.

Gov. Dikko Radda announced the plan on Thursday while inaugurating the first General Hospital in Zango Local Government Area.

Radda said the pharmaceutical plant would support access to essential drugs and medical consumables as the state expands its healthcare infrastructure and services.

He said the administration had invested in healthcare infrastructure, manpower development and specialised services, including the upgrading of health facilities in Kafur, Charanchi, Zango and Dandume Local Government Areas to General Hospitals.

Similar upgrades in Mai’adua and Faskari are nearing completion, while reconstruction is ongoing at General Hospital, Daura. General Hospitals in Kankara and Mani are also undergoing renovation.

Radda said operating theatres at General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital, Turai Yar’Adua Maternal and Children’s Hospital and General Hospital, Katsina, had been renovated to strengthen specialist healthcare services.

The governor also disclosed that the state had established a 16-bed dialysis centre and was constructing an ultra-modern ophthalmology division.

More than 280 primary and comprehensive healthcare centres have also been renovated across the state, while solar power has been installed at General Hospitals Katsina and Kankia to improve electricity supply.

The administration has also recruited 804 healthcare professionals over the last three years, according to Radda.

He said six specialist hospitals had secured accreditation for postgraduate residency training, while Dental Therapy Units in five General Hospitals had received approval for accreditation to facilitate internship training.

On medical education, Radda said Katsina-sponsored medical students were also being trained abroad, with 41 students in Egypt now in their third year. Another batch has been sent to Ethiopia, while a third batch is expected to be sponsored to Russia.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Musa Adamu-Funtua, described the Zango General Hospital as another milestone in the administration’s healthcare transformation agenda.

The Issues

Katsina is expanding healthcare infrastructure and manpower while seeking to improve access to medicines through local pharmaceutical production.

What’s Being Said

“The newly inaugurated General Hospital in Zango, upgraded from a Comprehensive Health Centre, is the first in the local government and will bring quality secondary healthcare closer to residents.” – Dikko Radda, Governor of Katsina State

“41 Katsina-sponsored MBBS students in Egypt are now in their third year. Another batch has been sent to Ethiopia, while a third batch will be sponsored to Russia.” – Dikko Radda, Governor of Katsina State

What’s Next

The state government plans to establish its first pharmaceutical manufacturing plant while continuing the expansion, renovation and upgrading of healthcare facilities and specialist services across Katsina.

Bottom Line

Katsina is combining healthcare infrastructure expansion, workforce development and plans for local pharmaceutical production as it seeks to strengthen access to medical services and essential medicines.