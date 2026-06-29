Kogi NUJ seeks insurance cover for journalists

Key points

The Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has urged the state government to establish a comprehensive insurance scheme for practising journalists.

The appeal followed a road accident involving members of the Correspondents’ Chapel on Obajana Road.

The union says journalists face significant occupational hazards and deserve adequate welfare and protection.

It also called for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations against reckless truck drivers operating on the Obajana Road.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to ethical and professional journalism despite the risks associated with the profession.

Main story

The Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called on the state government to introduce a comprehensive insurance scheme for practising journalists, citing the hazardous nature of the profession.

The appeal followed a road accident involving members of the Correspondents’ Chapel on the Obajana Road while they were returning from an official assignment on Saturday.

In a statement jointly signed by the council’s Chairman, Ademu Haruna, and Secretary, Dr Atuluku Samuel, the union described insurance coverage as an essential welfare measure for journalists who routinely face occupational risks in the course of their duties.

The council noted that journalists, as members of the Fourth Estate, play a critical role in promoting democracy, accountability and national development, and therefore deserve adequate protection through a structured insurance policy.

According to the union, introducing such a scheme would boost the morale, commitment, courage and professionalism of media practitioners in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

The council said no investment was too great when it came to protecting media professionals who often work under hazardous conditions to keep the public informed, adding that the initiative would also strengthen the cordial relationship between the government and the media.

The NUJ thanked God that members of the Correspondents’ Chapel involved in the accident survived and prayed against a recurrence.

It also urged relevant authorities to intensify efforts to address the activities of heavy-duty truck drivers operating along the Obajana Road, expressing concern over what it described as reckless driving that continues to endanger other road users.

The council called for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and appropriate sanctions against offending drivers to reduce avoidable accidents, loss of lives and destruction of property.

It also wished journalists injured in the accident a speedy recovery and reaffirmed its commitment to responsible, ethical and professional journalism despite the risks associated with the profession.

The issues

Journalists frequently face occupational hazards, including road accidents, insecurity and other field-related risks, yet many lack comprehensive insurance or welfare protection. Media organisations and unions have consistently advocated stronger safety measures and improved welfare for practitioners.

The union also highlighted concerns over road safety on the Obajana Road, where reckless driving by heavy-duty truck operators has been linked to several accidents.

What’s being said

“It has become imperative to appeal to the Kogi Government to give serious consideration to insurance cover for practising journalists.” — Kogi State NUJ

“No investment is too much when it comes to safeguarding the lives of media professionals who work tirelessly, often under hazardous conditions, to keep society informed.” — Kogi State NUJ

“Strict enforcement of traffic regulations and appropriate sanctions against offenders will go a long way in reducing these incidents.” — Kogi State NUJ

What’s next

The Kogi NUJ hopes the state government will consider establishing an insurance scheme for practising journalists, while relevant authorities are expected to strengthen traffic enforcement along the Obajana Road to improve road safety.

Bottom line

The Kogi NUJ says protecting journalists through insurance and improving road safety are essential steps toward safeguarding media professionals and enabling them to perform their public service role effectively.