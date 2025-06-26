TETFund Chief Applauds Nigeria’s $250,000 SGCI Grant Win, Hails Researchers’ Innovations

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has lauded Nigeria’s emergence as one of 17 African countries selected to participate in the prestigious Science Granting Council Initiative (SGCI), hailing the move as a major boost for the nation’s research and innovation ecosystem.

Speaking at the Innov8 Hub in Abuja where Nigerian research teams showcased their projects, Echono revealed that four research and innovation projects under the SGCI have been awarded a total of $250,000. The grant, facilitated through the SGCI’s Research for Impact (R4i) initiative, is aimed at translating academic research into market-ready innovations that can drive sustainable development.

The awarded projects—pioneered by 18 researchers drawn from 14 universities across Nigeria—span critical areas such as Affordable and Clean Energy, Clean Water and Sanitation, Industry and Infrastructure, and Life on Land, all of which align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Echono commended the researchers for transforming complex academic concepts into real-world solutions, noting that their innovations have already attracted industry attention and are poised to deliver tangible socio-economic impact.

“Through transformative initiatives like the SGCI partnership projects, we are not just funding prototypes, we are fuelling a movement,” he said. “A movement where a single innovation from a university laboratory can ripple outward—creating jobs, solving societal problems, and positioning Nigeria as a hub of African ingenuity.”

He added that the initiative exemplifies the Triple Helix Synergy—collaboration among government, academia, and industry—saying, “Alone, each sector has its limits. Together, they form a veritable catalyst for sustainable development.”

Echono reaffirmed TETFund’s commitment to fostering research and development across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, describing it as the bedrock of national growth and technological advancement. “This initiative is a shining example of how research can transcend theory to become commercially viable, solution-driven innovations,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, praised the consortium of partners supporting Nigeria’s innovation space. Represented by his Technical Adviser on Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Capital, Francis Sani, the minister emphasised the importance of robust collaboration between government, academia, and the private sector in nurturing entrepreneurship.

“These showcased projects are a testament to the potential of Nigerian researchers and innovators. They demonstrate the kind of homegrown solutions that can address our unique challenges and spur economic development,” he said.

Dr. Tijani also pledged the ministry’s continued support in promoting innovation and research capable of driving national growth and improving livelihoods.

RIM Project Coordinator at the African Centre for Technology Studies (ACTS), Kenya, Dr. Nicolas Odongo, echoed similar sentiments, describing the Nigerian projects as a “testament to the power of knowledge to transform communities and create sustainable futures.”

“These projects reflect our shared commitment to advancing science and technology rooted in indigenous knowledge and geared towards impactful innovation. It is encouraging to see the fruits of partnerships initiated last year beginning to blossom,” Odongo added.

Deputy General Manager of Innov8 Hub, Dr. Deji Ige, also applauded the initiative, stressing the importance of sustained support for research-led innovation across the continent.

With Nigeria’s growing presence on the continental research map, stakeholders agree that the SGCI initiative represents a major stride in unlocking the country’s potential in science, innovation, and economic transformation.