Tin Can Customs Engages Stakeholders On Trade Facilitation, Revenue Generation

In a bid to enhance trade facilitation and bolster revenue generation, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Tin Can Island Port, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, on Tuesday convened a strategic engagement session with key stakeholders and trade partners at the Command’s headquarters in Lagos.

The interactive meeting which is the first under Onyeka’s leadership was aimed at fostering honest dialogue, identifying operational gaps, and encouraging constructive feedback from stakeholders.

According to Onyeka, the engagement was intended to serve as a platform for evaluating the Command’s operations and addressing concerns raised by industry players.

“I asked them to come so I could listen to where we are not doing well and identify the gaps that need to be filled, so we can address them immediately,” he said.

The CAC stated the importance of transparency and sincere feedback as tools for improved service delivery. “I’m satisfied with the engagement and the feedback received. We are already working on the issues raised,” he noted.

One of the key highlights of the session was the introduction of the “B’ Odogwu” initiative, which Onyeka described as “a game changer that has come to stay.”

He said the platform, once fully operational, would significantly streamline cargo clearance processes.

“If B’ Odogwu takes off the way we intend, in two hours you’ll lodge your consignment and have it released ten times faster. It will be network-free and hassle-free,” he assured.

While commending the efforts of his officers, Onyeka acknowledged there is still room for improvement.

“Some stakeholders mentioned that certain officers were not meeting expectations. I addressed that immediately by calling the terminal concerned,” he disclosed.

He further stated that the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, had charged all officers to “collaborate, consolidate, and innovate.”

According to him, the stakeholder engagement exemplifies innovation at work. “What happened today has never happened before. We talked, we ate breakfast together, and everyone was relaxed. That atmosphere of ease gave me what I needed, honest feedback,” he added.

Comptroller Onyeka pledged that such sessions would be held regularly to promote synergy and efficiency. “This won’t be a one-off. We will continue to bring everyone under one umbrella to work together for the good of the Command and the national economy,” he said.

The initiative was well received by participants. The Vice President and Head of Regional Manufacturing Operations at Olam Agri, Mr. Shamim Hamza, lauded the Customs Command for its openness and collaborative approach.

“I was moved here two weeks ago from Port Harcourt, and this kind of engagement is new to me. It’s collaborative, not reactive. The CAC listened carefully. This kind of positive interaction can boost Nigeria’s import landscape and improve our economy,” Hamza remarked.

He stressed the importance of agility in today’s competitive business environment. “If we are slow, others will overtake us. This meeting is a step in the right direction by the Nigeria Customs Service,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief Afam Chukwuma, Managing Director of International Supply Chain Systems Ltd and Deputy National President (Seaport) of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), praised the CAC’s openness.

“It was a very fruitful engagement. The CAC made it clear that there were no off-limit discussions, and that gave everyone the liberty to speak freely. He got real-time feedback that will help him lead the Command more effectively. We’re happy with the progress under his leadership,” Chukwuma stated.

He emphasised the need for consistency. “The industry is dynamic. Continuous engagement like this is critical, and we believe the current leadership will sustain it,” he added.