Tesla unveils Roadster with flying capability, targets 2028 production

KEY POINTS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unveiled a new Roadster featuring technology designed to lift the car into the air.

Musk says the two-seat sports car can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than a second.

The vehicle uses 10 nozzles and high-pressure air tanks for aerial movement and rapid acceleration.

Production is scheduled for 2028, although the vehicle’s ability to achieve sustained flight remains unproven.

MAIN STORY

Tesla has unveiled a new version of its Roadster sports car featuring technology designed to lift the vehicle into the air, as Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk outlined plans to begin production in 2028.

The two-seat vehicle was presented at a launch event at a SpaceX test facility in Texas on Thursday, October 15. During the demonstration, the car used a system of air jets to perform aerial manoeuvres, including leaping over a row of parked Tesla vehicles.

Musk said the Roadster could accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than a second. He also demonstrated the vehicle climbing a steep ramp, turning upside down and flipping through the air before landing with the assistance of air jets.

The demonstration was conducted without a driver inside the vehicle. Musk said the decision was taken “to make sure we don’t kill anyone.”

“Success is not guaranteed,” he said. “I mean that. It’ll probably work, but if it doesn’t work, we’re at a safe distance.”

The Roadster uses 10 nozzles and what Musk described as “ultra-high-pressure air tanks” to generate thrust for aerial movement and rapid acceleration on the ground.

He described the technology as “the results of what happens when you have a collaboration with the world’s best car company and the world’s best rocket company.”

Musk also invited members of the audience to witness the demonstration firsthand, saying the event was intended to show that the technology was not artificially generated.

However, the demonstration did not establish whether the vehicle could sustain flight over longer distances. Its ability to function as both a road car and a practical flying vehicle remains to be demonstrated.

Tesla plans to begin production in 2028. The launch announcement sets out the company’s intended timeline, but the vehicle’s eventual production schedule and real-world capabilities remain to be confirmed.

THE ISSUES

The Roadster’s demonstration highlights the engineering challenge of combining road transport with flight. A vehicle designed for roads must accommodate safety features and structural components that add weight, while an aircraft needs to remain light enough to generate sufficient lift.

The use of air jets to perform short aerial manoeuvres does not, by itself, establish that a vehicle can fly in a controlled, sustained and practical manner. Longer-distance flight, stability during transitions between vertical and forward movement, passenger safety and roadworthiness remain important considerations.

The 2028 production target is another milestone to watch. The announcement outlines Tesla’s plans, but production timing and the delivery of the promised capabilities will need to be assessed against subsequent technical progress.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Success is not guaranteed. I mean that. It’ll probably work, but if it doesn’t work, we’re at a safe distance.”

“The results of what happens when you have a collaboration with the world’s best car company and the world’s best rocket company.”

“We need an audience to prove that it’s not AI or SI. So you guys can tell people you saw it with your eyes, because what you see with your eyes, you will not believe.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Tesla has indicated that production is planned for 2028. Further evidence will be needed to establish whether the Roadster can deliver sustained flight, safely transition between aerial and road operation, and meet the requirements for practical use.

The distinction between a vehicle capable of performing brief aerial stunts and one that can reliably function as a flying car will be central to assessing the significance of Tesla’s announcement.

BOTTOM LINE

Tesla’s new Roadster combines high-speed performance claims with technology intended to lift the vehicle into the air. While the launch demonstration showcased aerial manoeuvres, sustained flight and practical road-and-air operation have yet to be established. The company is targeting 2028 for production.

Source: CNN Business