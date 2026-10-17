Shettima says northern support for Tinubu’s re-election is not a blank cheque

By Emmanuella Opara | October 17th 2026

KEY POINTS

Vice President Kashim Shettima says growing northern support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election must not be taken for granted.

He says the administration must justify its bid for a second term through transparency, accountability and measurable results.

Shettima acknowledges the economic difficulties Nigerians face and warns campaigners against dismissing public concerns.

Northern political leaders at the inauguration of the Arewa for Asiwaju campaign structure pledged support for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket in 2027.

MAIN STORY

Vice President Kashim Shettima has warned that growing northern support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 should not be treated as an unconditional endorsement, insisting that the administration must demonstrate results and remain accountable to Nigerians.

Shettima spoke on Saturday in Abuja at the unveiling of the Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A) Campaign Head Office and the inauguration of the northern political group’s campaign structure.

He said the region’s support for Tinubu placed a responsibility on the administration to explain its policies, address citizens’ concerns and demonstrate how its ongoing reforms were improving security, livelihoods and economic opportunities.

“Such confidence places an obligation upon us that no officeholder should ever underestimate,” the vice president said.

He maintained that the president’s bid for a second term should be assessed against the administration’s record and its ability to advance the interests of Nigerians.

Shettima acknowledged that the government’s economic adjustments had created difficulties for citizens, warning political supporters against relying on slogans or dismissing legitimate complaints when defending its policies.

“Our citizens have endured difficult adjustments. We cannot pretend otherwise,” he said, adding that Nigerians deserved an honest explanation of the decisions taken, the gains recorded and the challenges that remained.

He cited the experiences of traders dealing with rising costs, graduates seeking employment and households struggling with daily expenses as concerns that should inform government decisions.

The vice president also defended criticism as an essential part of democratic governance, arguing that the administration should remain receptive to ideas from people regardless of their political affiliation, ethnicity, religion or region.

He urged the A4A campaign structure to operate beyond electioneering by providing a channel through which communities could communicate their concerns to government officials.

Shettima identified security, economic opportunities, poverty reduction, education and stronger public institutions as continuing priorities, stressing that the responsibilities of public service would remain after the election campaign ended.

At the event, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin said the inauguration came at a time when the North needed a trusted platform to mobilise support for Tinubu. He expressed confidence that the organisation would communicate the administration’s achievements to residents across the region.

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Nentanwe Yilwatda also called for northern support for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket, attributing the region’s backing to the vice president’s leadership, government projects and appointments of northern leaders to key positions.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume urged the North to base its decision on the 2027 presidential election on evidence and sound judgement rather than sentiment.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, speaking on behalf of northern governors, said the region would support the president’s re-election based on the administration’s record and its commitment to fairness, equity, national unity and progress.

Former Defence Minister Abubakar Badaru, who serves as A4A Director-General, said the group was established out of the conviction that Tinubu had performed well and deserved another term. He pledged to take the campaign for continuity and the completion of the administration’s projects to communities across the North.

THE ISSUES

Shettima’s remarks highlight the challenge facing the Tinubu administration as it seeks another term amid economic pressures on households and businesses.

Although political leaders at the event expressed confidence in the president’s performance and pledged support for his re-election, the vice president stressed that political backing alone would not be sufficient.

His position places emphasis on accountability, transparency and tangible improvements in citizens’ lives as the basis for sustaining public confidence.

The remarks also acknowledge the importance of criticism and public feedback in evaluating government policies, particularly as Nigerians continue to deal with economic adjustments.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“By now, I believe the north has spoken. We have spoken with a resounding voice and unmistakable conviction,” Kashim Shettima, Vice President said.

“The mandate belongs to the people. We must account for its use and explain how another term would advance their interests,” Kashim Shettima, Vice President said.

“A failed policy enters somebody’s home as a missed meal, an unpaid school fee or an opportunity lost,” Kashim Shettima, Vice President said.

“There is no democracy without critics. Progress demands that our assumptions endure the examination of those who disagree with us,” Kashim Shettima, Vice President said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The A4A campaign structure has pledged to mobilise northern support for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The administration will also face the task of demonstrating how its policies are addressing security concerns, economic pressures, unemployment and poverty, issues Shettima identified as central to maintaining public confidence.

BOTTOM LINE

Shettima says northern support for Tinubu’s re-election must be earned through accountability and measurable results, as the administration prepares to seek a second term in 2027.