Makoda Council procures N2.5m drugs for children with Fever and Cough

By Emmanuella Opara| October 17th 2026

KEY POINTS

Makoda Local Government Council in Kano State has procured drugs worth N2.5 million for children affected by fever and persistent cough.

The intervention followed complaints from residents about health problems affecting children.

Drug distribution has started in Babbar Ruga and Maitsidau communities, with other affected areas being covered.

The council has urged health personnel to ensure accountability and proper administration of the drugs.

MAIN STORY

Makoda Local Government Council in Kano State has procured drugs worth N2.5 million to support the treatment of children suffering from fever and persistent cough in affected communities.

The council’s Information Officer, Zainab Muhammad, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, explaining that the intervention followed complaints from residents about illnesses affecting children.

According to the statement, the council Chairman, Mallam Auwal Jibga, approved the funds to improve access to essential medicines and support healthcare delivery for the affected children.

The council Secretary, Bala Maitsidau, is leading the distribution exercise, which has commenced in Babbar Ruga and Maitsidau communities.

The distribution team is also visiting other affected communities to ensure that the medicines reach the intended beneficiaries.

Jibga urged health personnel responsible for handling the drugs to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the exercise.

The Head of the Local Government Health Department, Mas’ud Zayyan, also called on parents, beneficiaries and health personnel to ensure the medicines are administered in line with medical guidelines and instructions.

THE ISSUES

The intervention follows complaints about illnesses affecting children in parts of Makoda Local Government Area. Access to essential medicines and proper administration are important to ensuring that the procured drugs benefit the intended recipients.

WHAT’S NEXT

The council’s distribution team is expected to continue delivering the drugs to other affected communities, while health personnel are responsible for ensuring their proper administration and accountability.

BOTTOM LINE

Makoda Local Government Council has allocated N2.5 million for medicines to help children affected by fever and persistent cough, with distribution underway in affected communities.