Temu And AliExpress Now Accept Payment In Naira With Verve Card

Industry information and recent consumer activities confirmed that Verve, Africa’s largest domestic payments card and token brand, has expanded its global footprint by securing partnerships with leading e-commerce platforms, Temu and AliExpress. These partnerships allow Nigerian shoppers to enjoy seamless, secure, and direct Naira payments on both platforms, eliminating foreign exchange hurdles and enhancing the cross-border shopping experience.

Previously, Temu, a rising global e-commerce platform, did not accept Verve cards, requiring Nigerian shoppers to rely on Visa, Mastercard, or virtual dollar cards for transactions. With this new partnership, Verve cardholders can now make direct purchases in Naira, accessing Temu’s vast selection of affordable products without the complexity of currency conversions.

Similarly, AliExpress, a subsidiary of Alibaba, now fully accepts Verve cards for payments, addressing previous payment challenges faced by Nigerian users. Through this collaboration, Verve is simplifying digital commerce, enabling Nigerians to shop on global platforms with ease and security, thereby staying true to its brand promise of making transactions and payments seamless and enriching.

Beyond growing its reach, Verve, with over 15 years of consistent quality delivery, is also shaping the future of payments with its transition to contactless technology, enabling faster, more secure, and convenient transactions across digital and physical payment channels. Verve’s over 70 million cardholders can now enjoy the ease of tap-and-go payments, further enhancing their transaction experience.

Verve cards are widely accepted across Nigeria and select African countries, providing seamless transactions across ATMs, PoS terminals, and online platforms. Cardholders can also use their Verve cards for subscriptions on Google Play, YouTube Premium, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Uber, Spotify, among others, ensuring a broader, more integrated payment experience.

Through these strategic advancements, Verve, Nigeria’s foremost domestic card, is redefining global commerce, empowering African consumers with seamless, secure, and borderless payment solutions. With such commitment to continue to expand its reach and innovate, it is not a surprise there are over 70 million Verve cards and token in circulation.