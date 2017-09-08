Taxify Goes Head on With Uber in Busy London Market

Cab hailing service, Taxify is set for major rivalry against Uber in the highly competitive London taxi-hailing market this week.

This is coming after the Silicon Valley giant allowed it to make inroads on the edges of Europe and in major African cities. Laura Frykberg reports.

Taxify CEO and founder, Markus Villig said; “we’re here to bring an alternative, something that will treat the passengers better so that they pay less, while the drivers are earning more,”That means competing against the biggest player in that market, U.S. based Uber.

Villig though, has a plan to overtake it, Charging just 15 percent commission from drivers. Whereas Uber takes between 20-30.