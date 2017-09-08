IT/TELECOMS JOB | Graduate Trainee Recruitment at FinTrak Software Co. Limited

FinTrak Software Co. Limited is a global ICT organization providing technology and business solutions to mainly financial institutions across Africa. Our Consultants are of diverse background and competencies across banking, finance, audit, and consulting and software development. The company has a workforce of over 70 staff including over 50 software engineers.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee (Software Development)



Location: Lagos



Qualification and Requirements

Minimum of B.Sc/HND in Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics or any other related course.

Minimum of Second Class Upper/Upper Credit.

Completion of NYSC programme.

0-3years experience.

The person must:

Have inordinate flair for software development;

Be sound and highly logical;

Be a valuable team member;

Be performance driven;

Open to learning and new experiences

Be a fast learner.

Application Closing Date

22nd September, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

Note: Prior working experience in software development is of added advantage.