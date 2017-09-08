NSE Index Gains 1.42%, as Bullish Momentum Thrives

Transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, September 7, closed in the green pushing up market value.

The All Share Index appreciated by 1.42 per cent or 507.12 points to close at 36,116.19 points, bringing the year to date returns to 33.2 per cent. Similarly, market capitalisation jumped by N175bn to close at N12.448 trillion.

Guinness Nigeria Plc led the day’s 19 gainers with 10.23 per cent growth, to close at N96.33 per share.

Dangote cement which appreciated 4.73 per cent to close at N216.91 per share while Stanbic added 3.88 per cent to close at N39.90 per share. AIICO Insurance gained 3.64 per cent to close at 57 kobo per share and Africa Prudential Registrars gained 3.57 per cent to close at N3.19 per share.

On the flip side, Seplat led the day’s 22 losers with a drop of 5 per cent to close at N457.90 per share, NCR dropped 4.91 per cent to close at N6.97 per share while May & Baker declined 4.76 per cent to close at 60 kobo. Skye Bank fell 4.76 per cent to close at 60 kobo per share and FBN Holdings depreciated 4.32 per cent to close at N5.76 per share

Sterling emerged the most traded stock with 35.6 million units sold at N37.2 million, Royal Exchange was next with the sale of 35.7 million units of shares valued at N17.9 million. Fidelity Bank was third with the sale of 21.9 million shares worth N29.4 million.

Access Bank sold 21.5 million shares at N212.5 million while Zenith Bank sold 18.5 million shares worth N442.7 million.

Total volume of shares traded in 4,622 deals, amounted to 222.7million units valued at N4.2 billion, compared to a total of 281.8 million shares worth N5.4bn traded by investors in 4,066 deals on Wednesday.