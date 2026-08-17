TAJBank’s PBT Rises by 74%, Assets Grew to N1.34 trn in 2025

Annette Esosa | August 17 2026

Key Points

TAJBank’s profit before tax rises 74% year on year to N31.562 billion in 2025

Total assets increase to N1.34 trillion from N953 billion

The bank’s board approves a 20-kobo dividend per share at its 2026 Annual General Meeting

Main Story

TAJBank Limited’s profit before tax rose 74% year-on-year to N31.562 billion in 2025, from N18.166 billion recorded in the previous financial year, The non interest bank’s total assets also increased to N1.34 trillion from N953 billion in 2024, while total equity rose 144% to N149 billion from N61.250 billion, according to the bank’s 2025 audited financial statements, TAJBank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hamid Joda, disclosed the figures in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

Joda attributed the stronger financial performance to the management’s adoption of what he described as a Prudential Financial approach, saying it was helping to strengthen investor confidence in the bank.

“I am using this opportunity to thank the shareholders and to assure them that their funds are secured and will continue to yield sustainable good returns every year,” Joda said, The bank’s board also approved a 20-kobo dividend per share at its 2026 virtual Annual General Meeting, according to the statement.

TAJBank Chairman, Tanko Gwamna, said the dividend was approved in recognition of shareholders’ contribution to the bank’s growth.

“The Board rewarded the shareholders for their contributions to the growth of TAJBank as we have been doing over the years,” Gwamna said.

The bank said it was recently rated by regulatory authorities as the largest player in Nigeria’s non interest banking subsector based on total assets and gross earnings in its approved half year 2025 financial statements.

What’s Being Said

Joda said the bank remained committed to rewarding shareholders as it pursues sustainable growth.

TAJBank Executive Director, Sheriff Idi, also thanked shareholders for their confidence in the management and said the bank would continue to prioritise their interests.

What’s Next

TAJBank will continue implementing its growth strategy as it seeks to strengthen its position in Nigeria’s non-interest banking market

The bank will maintain its focus on shareholder returns following the approval of the 20-kobo dividend per share

The Bottom Line:

TAJBank’s 2025 results show strong growth across profitability, assets and equity, strengthening its position in Nigeria’s non-interest banking sector. The combination of higher earnings and a shareholder dividend signals an effort to translate the bank’s expansion into tangible investor returns.