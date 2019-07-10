Super Eagles are Underdogs against Bafana Bafana says Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has reiterated that his teams are the underdogs heading into the game against South Africa on Wednesday.

The German disclosed that the strengths of his team are humility and fighting spirit, adding that even against South Africa it won’t be easy.

He pointed out that Bafana Bafana secured a spot in the last eight after beating a strong Egyptian squad.

”We saw the Egypt vs South Africa game, we know South Africa very well because they were in our group for the qualifiers,” Rohr told reporters at Tuesday’s press conference.

”When you beat Egypt in this circumstance with one of the best players in Africa, you will be full of confidence and they deserve to win, they were the better team.”

Nigeria will also be full of confidence following their recent 3-2 win against Cameroon but Rohr has insisted that the players are not getting carried away as they remain humble.

”We had a good game against Cameroon; we also have confidence so we should expect a match of high quality.

”The strengths of our team are humility and fighting spirit, and even against South Africa it won’t be easy.

”But we also have confidence because we scored three goals against a team who did not concede a goal in the group stage and who had a very good goalkeeper.

”We are confident also but for me South Africa is the favorite,” Rohr added.

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect