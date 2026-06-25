Summit Bank activates market storm, takes ethical banking to traders and SMEs

L-R: Aliyu Ahmad, Nasir Hassan, and Khadija Auwal, all of Business Development Department, Summit Bank, during the Summit Bank Market Storm held recently across four major markets in Nigeria

Summit Bank, a non-interest financial institution, has activated its Market Storm Initiative for the benefit of market communities and the grassroots. Committed to ethical and financial inclusion, the bank took the initiative to Wapa and Kofar Wambai markets in Kano, Gumi market in Kaduna, and Wuse market in Abuja, in a recently concluded phase.

The bank engaged traders, entrepreneurs, and small business owners through direct conversations, financial education, customer pain point enquiries, product awareness, and process onboarding. This is in line with its efforts to bring ethical banking closer to people and businesses that are part of the system that drives everyday economy.

Summit Bank’s Corporate Communications Lead, Usaka Bana, noted that the engagement was an opportunity for the bank to meet people in the places where their businesses happen daily, listen to their concerns, understand their needs, and introduce them to financial solutions built on fairness, transparency, and real value.

“Markets are not just places where goods are bought and sold. They are living economic communities that can be affected by the macro environment. And behind every shop, table, stall, and small business, there is a family, a dream, a responsibility, and a future to build,” she said.

According to her, the recently-concluded exercise goes beyond customer acquisition. “We did not engage these markets just to open accounts. We went there to have conversations, answer questions, explain our model, and understand the realities of traders and small business owners,” Bana said, adding that when banking is built on trust, the first step is to listen.

The activation provided useful insights into the day-to-day realities of market communities. Information about access to finance, business growth needs, transaction convenience, customer expectations, and non-interest banking clarity were harnessed. All of these point out the fact that many small businesses need more than banking products. They need support in ways that are clear, practical, and responsible.

Bana noted that small businesses are pivotal to community prosperity. She said when small businesses grow, families are supported, jobs are created, livelihoods are protected, and local economies become stronger. “This is why access to responsible financial solutions matter,” she added.

Summit Bank has always expressed its model as rooted in ethics, transparency, responsibility, and value creation. With a mission to be the trusted partner, providing ethical banking solutions that empower individuals and communities while making a positive impact in the lives of stakeholders for a prosperous society, the market storm has been designed to directly engage with communities and business owners.

Since inception, the bank has continued to build its identity around trust, customer value, and prosperity with a conscience. The bank is intentional about nurturing an ethical culture that enables the customer to be heard, valued, and respected, while nurturing an ecosystem driven by innovation, partnership, and integrity. Clearly, the market storm initiative is one of the channels for translating these values into practical engagement with individuals, traders, entrepreneurs, and SMEs.

Summit Bank, having been at the forefront of non-interest banking awareness, has expressed commitment to continue to deepen its community engagement, expand access to ethical banking solutions, and support the growth of businesses that contribute responsibly to economic activities across Nigeria.