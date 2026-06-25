Engineers urge young Nigerians to develop energy solutions

Key points

NSE calls on young engineers to develop innovative solutions to energy access challenges

Innovation Week focuses on practical STEAM training and problem-solving skills

Engineers urged to balance conventional and renewable energy approaches

Technology Incubation Centre highlights support for innovators and start-ups

Programme targets corps members, students, early-career professionals and teachers

Main story

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch, has urged young engineers to develop innovative solutions that can improve energy access and support sustainable development.

The call was made during the opening ceremony of the NSE Ikeja Branch Innovation Week 2026 in Lagos, themed “Engineering Adaptable Solution for Energy Access and Sustainable Development for All.”

The President and Chairman-in-Council of the NSE said energy remains central to economic growth and global development, noting that rising energy costs continue to affect households and businesses. He said ongoing discussions about the future of energy underscore the need for practical and innovative solutions that effectively integrate both conventional and renewable energy sources.

Organisers said the three-day programme was designed to expose students and young engineers to hands-on training in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM), with a focus on creativity, innovation and problem-solving. The NSE Ikeja Branch noted that engineers must remain adaptable in developing sustainable energy systems, resilient infrastructure and emerging technologies capable of improving lives and driving economic growth.

Industry stakeholders at the event also encouraged young engineers to focus on solving local problems through practical and scalable innovations. The National Board for Technology Incubation highlighted its role in helping innovators transform ideas into viable businesses through mentorship, technical support and access to facilities.

Organisers said the programme would provide hands-on training for corps members, students, teachers and early-career professionals as part of efforts to strengthen engineering capacity and innovation.

The issues

Energy access and sustainable development

Innovation in engineering and technology

Skills development for young engineers

Commercialisation of local innovations

Support systems for engineering start-ups

What’s Being Said

“The world will increasingly depend on your ideas, creativity and expertise to solve some of its most pressing energy challenges.” — President and Chairman-in-Council of the NSE, urging young engineers to develop innovative energy solutions.

“The programme would help participants develop problem-solving skills, creativity and innovation through interactive sessions, demonstrations and project-based learning.” — Chairman of NSE Ikeja Branch, explaining the objectives of Innovation Week 2026.

“Innovation does not require a lot of money; it begins with curiosity. Every problem presents an opportunity, and engineering is about developing practical solutions.” — Managing Director of Proyecto Technologies Ltd., encouraging engineers to focus on solving local problems.

“We incubate businesses, nurture innovative ideas and help entrepreneurs grow into successful manufacturers of made-in-Nigeria products that can compete globally.” — Director-General of the National Board for Technology Incubation, outlining support available to innovators.

What’s next

The Innovation Week will continue with practical training sessions, innovation exhibitions and project-based learning activities aimed at equipping participants with skills to develop solutions for energy access and sustainable development challenges.

Bottom line

Engineering leaders are encouraging young Nigerians to use innovation, practical problem-solving and entrepreneurship to tackle energy access challenges while contributing to sustainable development and economic growth.