NEMA receives six Nigerians returning from US

By Emmanuella Opara | November 8th 2026

KEY POINTS

NEMA has received six Nigerian returnees from the United States at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The returnees, comprising five men and one woman, arrived on November 4 aboard a Beechcraft 1900 aircraft.

The reception involved NEMA, the US Consulate, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigeria Immigration Service and ExecuJet.

The agency did not disclose whether the Nigerians were deported or returned voluntarily.

MAIN STORY

The National Emergency Management Agency has received six Nigerians returning from the United States at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, as the Federal Government continues its coordinated reception of citizens arriving from abroad.

NEMA disclosed this in a statement published on its X handle on Sunday, saying the returnees arrived at the airport’s Cargo Terminal on November 4, 2026.

The group comprised five men and one woman, all adults, who arrived at approximately 10:13 pm aboard a Beechcraft 1900 aircraft with registration number N62FF.

The agency said its Lagos Operations Office coordinated the reception in collaboration with the United States Consulate, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigeria Immigration Service and ExecuJet.

Following their arrival, immigration officers conducted the necessary documentation and profiling to establish the identities of the returnees and ensure proper record-keeping.

NEMA said it also coordinated reception arrangements and provided post-arrival support services to facilitate their transition into the country.

However, the agency did not disclose the circumstances surrounding their return or clarify whether they were deported by the US authorities or voluntarily returned to Nigeria.

The arrival comes amid intensified immigration enforcement by the United States under President Donald Trump, whose administration has prioritised stricter immigration controls and the removal of individuals without legal status.

Nigeria has featured in the US immigration enforcement process, with the Department of Homeland Security publishing lists of Nigerian nationals identified for deportation in 2026, including individuals linked to fraud and other offences.

NEMA said the reception exercise reflected the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring the safe, orderly and dignified return of Nigerian citizens through cooperation among relevant government agencies and international partners.

WHAT’S NEXT

NEMA is expected to continue coordinating with relevant agencies and partners in providing reception and post-arrival support for Nigerians returning from abroad.

BOTTOM LINE

The arrival of the six Nigerians highlights the role of inter-agency cooperation in managing returnees at the country’s entry points, although the circumstances behind their return from the United States remain undisclosed.