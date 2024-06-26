Student Loan: NELFUND Postpones Application Process

Due to a lack of data submissions, the Management of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced a 14-day delay in the student loan application procedure for state universities.

This is stated in a statement that the Fund’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Nasir Ayitogo, provided to reporters on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Ayitogo, the decision was made because a number of state-owned universities neglected to upload the necessary fee and student information to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS).

“To date, only a limited number of state owned institutions have successfully completed the data submission process.

“These include 20 state universities out of 48, 12 state colleges out of 54 and two state polytechnics out of 49,” he said.

He acknowledged the efforts of the institutions who had completed their data.

He however noted that the failure to submit data from the remaining state institutions would pose significant challenges to ensuring a seamless and accurate verification process for student loan applicants.

He added that the the application window, initially set to open on June 25, 2024, would now commence on July 10, 2024.

“This extension will provide additional time for state institutions to comply with the data submission requirements and ensure their students can benefit from the Federal Government student loan scheme.

“To facilitate an efficient and error-free application process, it is crucial that all state institutions provide complete and accurate information.

“This includes JAMB numbers, matriculation numbers, admission numbers, full names, level, faculties, departments, duration of program, fees and gender of all eligible students.

“Incomplete or incorrect data submissions will result in application delays and potential disqualification for affected students,” he added.

He urged all state institutions to expedite their data submission processes and ensure the accuracy of the information provided.