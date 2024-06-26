Airline Operators Confirm Reduction in Aviation Fuel Prices

The Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON) have announced a significant reduction in the price of aviation fuel, JetA1, following the commencement of operations at the Dangote Refinery. This price drop is the result of recent meetings between AON and the Dangote Group’s management to address the high costs of aviation fuel, which have been driving up airfares.

The removal of the fuel subsidy over a year ago led to a sharp increase in the prices of all petroleum products, severely impacting the aviation sector. In February, airline operators reported that the price of aviation fuel had skyrocketed to N1,300 per litre, making it difficult to maintain stable operations without government intervention.

In response, the Dangote Group announced in April a reduction in the prices of diesel and aviation fuel. For aviation fuel, the price was slashed to N940 per litre for customers purchasing five million litres or more, and to N970 per litre for those buying one million litres or more.

Anthony Chiejina, Head of Communication at Dangote, confirmed the price reduction in a statement on the company’s website. He stated, “Dangote Petroleum Refinery has partnered with MRS Oil and Gas stations to ensure consumers can purchase fuel at affordable prices nationwide. Aviation fuel is now available at N980 per litre at all major airports where MRS operates.”

Chiejina also mentioned that the partnership would be extended to other major oil marketers to prevent retail buyers from paying exorbitant prices.

Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, spokesperson for AON, confirmed to The PUNCH that the price of JetA1 has been reduced but declined to provide specific figures. “We have been in discussions with the Dangote Group, and they have been cooperative in adjusting the prices. We rely on Dangote to offer us reasonable prices considering the fluctuations in the naira-to-dollar exchange rate and other factors. We have noticed some reductions compared to when we were buying from other marketers,” he said.

However, when pressed for precise numbers, the AON spokesperson refused to comment further, stating, “I am not the accountant; I can’t provide figures now, please.”

Contrarily, Ado Sanusi, Managing Director of Aero Contractors, claimed he was unaware of any reduction in aviation fuel prices. He stated that his airline continues to purchase fuel at prices between N1,000 and N1,200 per litre. “I am not aware of any reduction in the price of our fuel. We still buy between N1,000 and N1,200. Anyone can claim otherwise, but please quote me that I am not aware of any price reduction,” he asserted.