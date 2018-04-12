Stock Market Surges by 0.17%

Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday went upward by 0.17 percent.

The equity market was pointing northward by 0.86 percent with the Year-To-Date (YTD) returns expanding to 6.81 percent.

This was facilitated by the profits recorded by blue-chip equities in the Industrial goods and Consumer goods sectors. They were enough to offset the losses recorded by stocks in the Banking and Insurance industries.

When market activities were suspended on Wednesday afternoon, a total of 27 counters appreciated in price compared with the 19 price fallers. This left the market to end bullish.

Mobil Nigeria was the biggest price gainer at the market on Wednesday, appreciating by N13.50k to close at N192 per share.

It was followed by Dangote Cement, which rose by N5 to settle at N260 per share, and International Breweries, which grew by N2.50k to finish at N54 per share.

Lafarge advanced by N1.25k to end at N43.65k per share, while Unilever Nigeria moved up by 80k to wrap the day at N53.90k per share.

Conversely, Beta Glass was the heaviest price loser after shedding N3.75k of its share value to settle at N71.95k per share.

It was trailed by Forte Oil, which went down by N1.10k to close at N37.50k per share, and PZ Cussons, which declined by 45k to end at N23 per share.

Red Star Express went down by 30k yesterday to finish at N5.70k per share, while Dangote Flour also reduced by 30k to close at N13.15k per share.

A total of 367.2 million shares were traded on Wednesday in 4,462 deals worth N5.3 billion compared with the 388.3 million units sold the previous session in 4,222 deals valued at N4.2 billion.

It was a very busy day for the banking stocks as they dominated trading yesterday with Zenith Bank emerging the most active after selling 100.6 million units for N2.7 billion.

Skye Bank sold 43 million shares valued at N27.9 million, while Access Bank executed 24 million shares worth N283.2 million.

GTBank traded 21 million equities for N908.7 million, while UBA transacted 19.8 million shares worth N215.6 million.