Sterling Bank Emerges Winner of ‘Best Quality of Life’ Award

Sterling Bank Plc recently won an award for ‘Best Quality of Life’ in the Large Corporates category at the 2017/2018 Great Place To Work Awards held in Lagos. The Bank topped the category in recognition of its unique and outstanding prioritization of employee well-being and various flexible working options.

The bank grabbed the plaque by building a comfortable and enabling workplace that enhances ’peak performance and efficiency among its employees.

Presented to the bank by the prestigious Great Place to Work Institute Africa, the award affirms the bank’s commitment to creating a positive workplace that enables excellence and productivity.

Speaking on the award, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman said, “We are proud to receive this award because it affirms our commitment to building a workplace that guarantees quality life for all employees. The commitment to give employees the best possible led us to invest in various enablers onsite – a creche for employees’ babies/toddlers, a gym, an on-site clinic, flexible work options, paternity leave and stock options for all employees, among others. These schemes have improved the daily lives of employees significantly and engendered employees’ commitment.”